NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/6
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the West
8 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 71°
(Normal 69° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 91°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:32am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 7:26a
|High
Wed 1:53p
|Low
Wed 8:00p
|High
Thu 1:50a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:50a
|High
Wed 1:27p
|Low
Wed 7:24p
|High
Thu 1:24a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:02a
|High
Wed 1:41p
|Low
Wed 7:36p
|High
Thu 1:38a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:54a
|High
Wed 1:23p
|Low
Wed 7:28p
|High
Thu 1:20a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 11:31a
|High
Wed 5:33p
|Low
Thu 12:05a
|High
Thu 5:30a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 7:32a
|High
Wed 1:43p
|Low
Wed 7:54p
|High
Thu 1:38a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 11:05a
|High
Wed 4:40p
|Low
Wed 11:39p
|High
Thu 4:37a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 8:11a
|High
Wed 2:37p
|Low
Wed 8:33p
|High
Thu 2:33a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:09a
|High
Wed 1:28p
|Low
Wed 7:30p
|High
Thu 1:26a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 7:33a
|High
Wed 1:52p
|Low
Wed 7:54p
|High
Thu 2:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:22a
|High
Wed 1:32p
|Low
Wed 7:42p
|High
Thu 1:42a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 8:12a
|High
Wed 2:35p
|Low
Wed 8:35p
|High
Thu 2:46a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late in the evening, then becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.