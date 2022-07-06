NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/6

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the West

8 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 61° - 71°

(Normal 69° - 74°) Air Temperature 80° - 91° Sunrise/Sunset 5:32am - 8:29pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 7:26a High

Wed 1:53p Low

Wed 8:00p High

Thu 1:50a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:50a High

Wed 1:27p Low

Wed 7:24p High

Thu 1:24a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:02a High

Wed 1:41p Low

Wed 7:36p High

Thu 1:38a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:54a High

Wed 1:23p Low

Wed 7:28p High

Thu 1:20a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 11:31a High

Wed 5:33p Low

Thu 12:05a High

Thu 5:30a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 7:32a High

Wed 1:43p Low

Wed 7:54p High

Thu 1:38a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 11:05a High

Wed 4:40p Low

Wed 11:39p High

Thu 4:37a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 8:11a High

Wed 2:37p Low

Wed 8:33p High

Thu 2:33a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:09a High

Wed 1:28p Low

Wed 7:30p High

Thu 1:26a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 7:33a High

Wed 1:52p Low

Wed 7:54p High

Thu 2:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:22a High

Wed 1:32p Low

Wed 7:42p High

Thu 1:42a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 8:12a High

Wed 2:35p Low

Wed 8:35p High

Thu 2:46a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late in the evening, then becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.

