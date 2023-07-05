NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/5
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the South
5 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)
4 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:32am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 10:06a
|Low
Wed 4:16p
|High
Wed 10:24p
|Low
Thu 5:01a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:40a
|Low
Wed 3:40p
|High
Wed 9:58p
|Low
Thu 4:25a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:54a
|Low
Wed 3:52p
|High
Wed 10:12p
|Low
Thu 4:37a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:36a
|Low
Wed 3:44p
|High
Wed 9:54p
|Low
Thu 4:29a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 8:17a
|High
Wed 1:46p
|Low
Wed 8:21p
|High
Thu 2:04a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:57a
|Low
Wed 4:07p
|High
Wed 10:16p
|Low
Thu 5:03a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 7:51a
|High
Wed 12:53p
|Low
Wed 7:55p
|High
Thu 1:11a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 10:56a
|Low
Wed 4:38p
|High
Wed 11:17p
|Low
Thu 5:42a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:44a
|Low
Wed 3:35p
|High
Wed 10:03p
|Low
Thu 4:33a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 10:18a
|Low
Wed 4:02p
|High
Wed 10:46p
|Low
Thu 5:02a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:48a
|Low
Wed 3:40p
|High
Wed 10:11p
|Low
Thu 4:40a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 10:52a
|Low
Wed 4:37p
|High
Wed 11:14p
|Low
Thu 5:33a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds. Patchy fog until late afternoon. A slight chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds in the evening, becoming light. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming S. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of showers through the day. A chance of tstms. Showers likely through the night. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning, then 1 to 3 NM after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.