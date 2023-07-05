NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/5

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
5 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)
4 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature67° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature78° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset5:32am - 8:29pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Wed 10:06a		Low
Wed 4:16p		High
Wed 10:24p		Low
Thu 5:01a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 9:40a		Low
Wed 3:40p		High
Wed 9:58p		Low
Thu 4:25a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 9:54a		Low
Wed 3:52p		High
Wed 10:12p		Low
Thu 4:37a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 9:36a		Low
Wed 3:44p		High
Wed 9:54p		Low
Thu 4:29a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 8:17a		High
Wed 1:46p		Low
Wed 8:21p		High
Thu 2:04a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 9:57a		Low
Wed 4:07p		High
Wed 10:16p		Low
Thu 5:03a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 7:51a		High
Wed 12:53p		Low
Wed 7:55p		High
Thu 1:11a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Wed 10:56a		Low
Wed 4:38p		High
Wed 11:17p		Low
Thu 5:42a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 9:44a		Low
Wed 3:35p		High
Wed 10:03p		Low
Thu 4:33a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Wed 10:18a		Low
Wed 4:02p		High
Wed 10:46p		Low
Thu 5:02a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 9:48a		Low
Wed 3:40p		High
Wed 10:11p		Low
Thu 4:40a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Wed 10:52a		Low
Wed 4:37p		High
Wed 11:14p		Low
Thu 5:33a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds. Patchy fog until late afternoon. A slight chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds in the evening, becoming light. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming S. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of showers through the day. A chance of tstms. Showers likely through the night. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning, then 1 to 3 NM after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

