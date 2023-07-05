NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/5

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the South

5 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)

4 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 67° - 77°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 78° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 5:32am - 8:29pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 10:06a Low

Wed 4:16p High

Wed 10:24p Low

Thu 5:01a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:40a Low

Wed 3:40p High

Wed 9:58p Low

Thu 4:25a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:54a Low

Wed 3:52p High

Wed 10:12p Low

Thu 4:37a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:36a Low

Wed 3:44p High

Wed 9:54p Low

Thu 4:29a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:17a High

Wed 1:46p Low

Wed 8:21p High

Thu 2:04a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:57a Low

Wed 4:07p High

Wed 10:16p Low

Thu 5:03a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 7:51a High

Wed 12:53p Low

Wed 7:55p High

Thu 1:11a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 10:56a Low

Wed 4:38p High

Wed 11:17p Low

Thu 5:42a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:44a Low

Wed 3:35p High

Wed 10:03p Low

Thu 4:33a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 10:18a Low

Wed 4:02p High

Wed 10:46p Low

Thu 5:02a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:48a Low

Wed 3:40p High

Wed 10:11p Low

Thu 4:40a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 10:52a Low

Wed 4:37p High

Wed 11:14p Low

Thu 5:33a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds. Patchy fog until late afternoon. A slight chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds in the evening, becoming light. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming S. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of showers through the day. A chance of tstms. Showers likely through the night. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning, then 1 to 3 NM after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

