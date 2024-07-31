NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/31
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY until 7 p.m. Wednesday for south winds 10 to 20 kt and seas 3 to 5 ft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 6 feet
|Winds
|From the South
12 - 20 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:53am - 8:11pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 5:00a
|Low
Wed 11:11a
|High
Wed 5:31p
|Low
Thu 12:13a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:35a
|High
Wed 5:05p
|Low
Wed 11:37p
|High
Thu 5:38a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:47a
|High
Wed 5:19p
|Low
Wed 11:49p
|High
Thu 5:52a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:39a
|High
Wed 5:01p
|Low
Wed 11:41p
|High
Thu 5:34a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 8:40a
|Low
Wed 3:16p
|High
Wed 9:11p
|Low
Thu 4:18a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 11:02a
|High
Wed 5:23p
|Low
Thu 12:14a
|High
Thu 5:54a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 7:47a
|Low
Wed 2:50p
|High
Wed 8:18p
|Low
Thu 3:52a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 5:43a
|Low
Wed 11:30a
|High
Wed 6:19p
|Low
Thu 12:47a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:41a
|High
Wed 5:19p
|Low
Wed 11:57p
|High
Thu 5:48a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 5:10a
|Low
Wed 10:57a
|High
Wed 5:47p
|Low
Thu 12:16a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:04a
|Low
Wed 10:48a
|High
Wed 5:36p
|Low
Thu 12:09a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 5:53a
|Low
Wed 11:38a
|High
Wed 6:23p
|Low
Thu 12:59a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
