NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/31

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY until 7 p.m. Wednesday for south winds 10 to 20 kt and seas 3 to 5 ft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 6 feet
WindsFrom the South
12 - 20 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature68° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature80° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset5:53am - 8:11pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 5:00a		Low
Wed 11:11a		High
Wed 5:31p		Low
Thu 12:13a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:35a		High
Wed 5:05p		Low
Wed 11:37p		High
Thu 5:38a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:47a		High
Wed 5:19p		Low
Wed 11:49p		High
Thu 5:52a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:39a		High
Wed 5:01p		Low
Wed 11:41p		High
Thu 5:34a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 8:40a		Low
Wed 3:16p		High
Wed 9:11p		Low
Thu 4:18a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 11:02a		High
Wed 5:23p		Low
Thu 12:14a		High
Thu 5:54a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 7:47a		Low
Wed 2:50p		High
Wed 8:18p		Low
Thu 3:52a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 5:43a		Low
Wed 11:30a		High
Wed 6:19p		Low
Thu 12:47a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:41a		High
Wed 5:19p		Low
Wed 11:57p		High
Thu 5:48a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 5:10a		Low
Wed 10:57a		High
Wed 5:47p		Low
Thu 12:16a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:04a		Low
Wed 10:48a		High
Wed 5:36p		Low
Thu 12:09a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 5:53a		Low
Wed 11:38a		High
Wed 6:23p		Low
Thu 12:59a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

