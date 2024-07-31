NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/31

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY until 7 p.m. Wednesday for south winds 10 to 20 kt and seas 3 to 5 ft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 6 feet Winds From the South

12 - 20 mph (Gust 23 mph)

10 - 17 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 68° - 79°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 80° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 5:53am - 8:11pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 5:00a Low

Wed 11:11a High

Wed 5:31p Low

Thu 12:13a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:35a High

Wed 5:05p Low

Wed 11:37p High

Thu 5:38a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:47a High

Wed 5:19p Low

Wed 11:49p High

Thu 5:52a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:39a High

Wed 5:01p Low

Wed 11:41p High

Thu 5:34a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 8:40a Low

Wed 3:16p High

Wed 9:11p Low

Thu 4:18a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 11:02a High

Wed 5:23p Low

Thu 12:14a High

Thu 5:54a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 7:47a Low

Wed 2:50p High

Wed 8:18p Low

Thu 3:52a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 5:43a Low

Wed 11:30a High

Wed 6:19p Low

Thu 12:47a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:41a High

Wed 5:19p Low

Wed 11:57p High

Thu 5:48a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 5:10a Low

Wed 10:57a High

Wed 5:47p Low

Thu 12:16a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:04a Low

Wed 10:48a High

Wed 5:36p Low

Thu 12:09a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 5:53a Low

Wed 11:38a High

Wed 6:23p Low

Thu 12:59a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

