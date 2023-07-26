NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/26
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:48am - 8:17pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 8:09a
|High
Wed 2:39p
|Low
Wed 9:20p
|High
Thu 2:48a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:33a
|High
Wed 2:13p
|Low
Wed 8:44p
|High
Thu 2:22a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:45a
|High
Wed 2:27p
|Low
Wed 8:56p
|High
Thu 2:36a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:37a
|High
Wed 2:09p
|Low
Wed 8:48p
|High
Thu 2:18a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 5:34a
|Low
Wed 12:14p
|High
Wed 6:19p
|Low
Thu 1:25a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 8:09a
|High
Wed 2:35p
|Low
Wed 9:14p
|High
Thu 2:41a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 11:48a
|High
Wed 5:26p
|Low
Thu 12:59a
|High
Thu 5:35a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 8:53a
|High
Wed 3:38p
|Low
Wed 9:54p
|High
Thu 3:41a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:45a
|High
Wed 2:19p
|Low
Wed 8:42p
|High
Thu 2:24a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 8:07a
|High
Wed 2:49p
|Low
Wed 9:08p
|High
Thu 2:55a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:02a
|High
Wed 2:27p
|Low
Wed 8:53p
|High
Thu 2:42a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 8:57a
|High
Wed 3:30p
|Low
Wed 9:42p
|High
Thu 3:45a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.
THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms.
FRI: W winds around 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms through the night. A chance of showers after midnight.
SUN: N winds around 10 kt, becoming W in the evening, then becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.