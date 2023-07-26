NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/26

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
8 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature80° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset5:48am - 8:17pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 8:09a		High
Wed 2:39p		Low
Wed 9:20p		High
Thu 2:48a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:33a		High
Wed 2:13p		Low
Wed 8:44p		High
Thu 2:22a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:45a		High
Wed 2:27p		Low
Wed 8:56p		High
Thu 2:36a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:37a		High
Wed 2:09p		Low
Wed 8:48p		High
Thu 2:18a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 5:34a		Low
Wed 12:14p		High
Wed 6:19p		Low
Thu 1:25a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 8:09a		High
Wed 2:35p		Low
Wed 9:14p		High
Thu 2:41a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 11:48a		High
Wed 5:26p		Low
Thu 12:59a		High
Thu 5:35a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 8:53a		High
Wed 3:38p		Low
Wed 9:54p		High
Thu 3:41a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:45a		High
Wed 2:19p		Low
Wed 8:42p		High
Thu 2:24a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 8:07a		High
Wed 2:49p		Low
Wed 9:08p		High
Thu 2:55a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 8:02a		High
Wed 2:27p		Low
Wed 8:53p		High
Thu 2:42a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 8:57a		High
Wed 3:30p		Low
Wed 9:42p		High
Thu 3:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms.

FRI: W winds around 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms through the night. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: N winds around 10 kt, becoming W in the evening, then becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

