NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/26

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

8 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 79°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 80° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 5:48am - 8:17pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 8:09a High

Wed 2:39p Low

Wed 9:20p High

Thu 2:48a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:33a High

Wed 2:13p Low

Wed 8:44p High

Thu 2:22a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:45a High

Wed 2:27p Low

Wed 8:56p High

Thu 2:36a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:37a High

Wed 2:09p Low

Wed 8:48p High

Thu 2:18a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 5:34a Low

Wed 12:14p High

Wed 6:19p Low

Thu 1:25a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:09a High

Wed 2:35p Low

Wed 9:14p High

Thu 2:41a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 11:48a High

Wed 5:26p Low

Thu 12:59a High

Thu 5:35a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 8:53a High

Wed 3:38p Low

Wed 9:54p High

Thu 3:41a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:45a High

Wed 2:19p Low

Wed 8:42p High

Thu 2:24a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 8:07a High

Wed 2:49p Low

Wed 9:08p High

Thu 2:55a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:02a High

Wed 2:27p Low

Wed 8:53p High

Thu 2:42a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 8:57a High

Wed 3:30p Low

Wed 9:42p High

Thu 3:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms.

FRI: W winds around 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms through the night. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: N winds around 10 kt, becoming W in the evening, then becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

