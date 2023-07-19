NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/19

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

5 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)

4 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 81°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 79° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:42am - 8:23pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 9:46a Low

Wed 3:43p High

Wed 9:47p Low

Thu 4:27a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:20a Low

Wed 3:07p High

Wed 9:21p Low

Thu 3:51a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:34a Low

Wed 3:19p High

Wed 9:35p Low

Thu 4:03a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:16a Low

Wed 3:11p High

Wed 9:17p Low

Thu 3:55a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 7:56a High

Wed 1:26p Low

Wed 7:48p High

Thu 1:27a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:37a Low

Wed 3:32p High

Wed 9:42p Low

Thu 4:26a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 7:30a High

Wed 12:33p Low

Wed 7:22p High

Thu 12:34a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 10:30a Low

Wed 4:07p High

Wed 10:40p Low

Thu 5:04a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:26a Low

Wed 3:08p High

Wed 9:32p Low

Thu 4:04a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 9:53a Low

Wed 3:30p High

Wed 10:05p Low

Thu 4:29a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:28a Low

Wed 3:14p High

Wed 9:42p Low

Thu 4:06a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 10:32a Low

Wed 4:12p High

Wed 10:41p Low

Thu 5:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

THU: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon and evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

