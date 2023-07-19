NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/19
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
5 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|79° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:42am - 8:23pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 9:46a
|Low
Wed 3:43p
|High
Wed 9:47p
|Low
Thu 4:27a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:20a
|Low
Wed 3:07p
|High
Wed 9:21p
|Low
Thu 3:51a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:34a
|Low
Wed 3:19p
|High
Wed 9:35p
|Low
Thu 4:03a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:16a
|Low
Wed 3:11p
|High
Wed 9:17p
|Low
Thu 3:55a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 7:56a
|High
Wed 1:26p
|Low
Wed 7:48p
|High
Thu 1:27a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:37a
|Low
Wed 3:32p
|High
Wed 9:42p
|Low
Thu 4:26a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 7:30a
|High
Wed 12:33p
|Low
Wed 7:22p
|High
Thu 12:34a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 10:30a
|Low
Wed 4:07p
|High
Wed 10:40p
|Low
Thu 5:04a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:26a
|Low
Wed 3:08p
|High
Wed 9:32p
|Low
Thu 4:04a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 9:53a
|Low
Wed 3:30p
|High
Wed 10:05p
|Low
Thu 4:29a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:28a
|Low
Wed 3:14p
|High
Wed 9:42p
|Low
Thu 4:06a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 10:32a
|Low
Wed 4:12p
|High
Wed 10:41p
|Low
Thu 5:02a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms late this morning and afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
THU: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon and evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.