NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/19

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
5 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature79° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:42am - 8:23pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 9:46a		Low
Wed 3:43p		High
Wed 9:47p		Low
Thu 4:27a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:20a		Low
Wed 3:07p		High
Wed 9:21p		Low
Thu 3:51a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:34a		Low
Wed 3:19p		High
Wed 9:35p		Low
Thu 4:03a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:16a		Low
Wed 3:11p		High
Wed 9:17p		Low
Thu 3:55a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 7:56a		High
Wed 1:26p		Low
Wed 7:48p		High
Thu 1:27a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 9:37a		Low
Wed 3:32p		High
Wed 9:42p		Low
Thu 4:26a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 7:30a		High
Wed 12:33p		Low
Wed 7:22p		High
Thu 12:34a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 10:30a		Low
Wed 4:07p		High
Wed 10:40p		Low
Thu 5:04a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:26a		Low
Wed 3:08p		High
Wed 9:32p		Low
Thu 4:04a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 9:53a		Low
Wed 3:30p		High
Wed 10:05p		Low
Thu 4:29a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:28a		Low
Wed 3:14p		High
Wed 9:42p		Low
Thu 4:06a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 10:32a		Low
Wed 4:12p		High
Wed 10:41p		Low
Thu 5:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

THU: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon and evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

