NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/12
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
9 - 18 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 16 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 79°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|81° - 91°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:36am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 10:20a
|High
Wed 4:35p
|Low
Wed 11:18p
|High
Thu 5:00a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:44a
|High
Wed 4:09p
|Low
Wed 10:42p
|High
Thu 4:34a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:56a
|High
Wed 4:23p
|Low
Wed 10:54p
|High
Thu 4:48a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:48a
|High
Wed 4:05p
|Low
Wed 10:46p
|High
Thu 4:30a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 7:39a
|Low
Wed 2:25p
|High
Wed 8:15p
|Low
Thu 3:23a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 10:17a
|High
Wed 4:35p
|Low
Wed 11:17p
|High
Thu 4:59a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 6:46a
|Low
Wed 1:59p
|High
Wed 7:22p
|Low
Thu 2:57a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 10:44a
|High
Wed 5:26p
|Low
Wed 11:45p
|High
Thu 5:42a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:51a
|High
Wed 4:27p
|Low
Wed 10:57p
|High
Thu 4:49a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 10:10a
|High
Wed 4:52p
|Low
Wed 11:13p
|High
Thu 5:09a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:00a
|High
Wed 4:46p
|Low
Wed 11:08p
|High
Thu 5:06a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 10:50a
|High
Wed 5:31p
|Low
Wed 11:59p
|High
Thu 5:55a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.
FRI: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 5 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.
SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers through the day, then showers likely through the night.
SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.