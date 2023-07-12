NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/12

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/12

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
9 - 18 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 16 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature74° - 79°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature81° - 91°
Sunrise/Sunset5:36am - 8:27pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 10:20a		High
Wed 4:35p		Low
Wed 11:18p		High
Thu 5:00a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:44a		High
Wed 4:09p		Low
Wed 10:42p		High
Thu 4:34a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:56a		High
Wed 4:23p		Low
Wed 10:54p		High
Thu 4:48a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:48a		High
Wed 4:05p		Low
Wed 10:46p		High
Thu 4:30a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 7:39a		Low
Wed 2:25p		High
Wed 8:15p		Low
Thu 3:23a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 10:17a		High
Wed 4:35p		Low
Wed 11:17p		High
Thu 4:59a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 6:46a		Low
Wed 1:59p		High
Wed 7:22p		Low
Thu 2:57a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 10:44a		High
Wed 5:26p		Low
Wed 11:45p		High
Thu 5:42a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:51a		High
Wed 4:27p		Low
Wed 10:57p		High
Thu 4:49a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 10:10a		High
Wed 4:52p		Low
Wed 11:13p		High
Thu 5:09a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:00a		High
Wed 4:46p		Low
Wed 11:08p		High
Thu 5:06a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 10:50a		High
Wed 5:31p		Low
Wed 11:59p		High
Thu 5:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

FRI: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 5 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers through the day, then showers likely through the night.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

