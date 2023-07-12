NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/12

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

9 - 18 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 16 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 74° - 79°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 81° - 91° Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:27pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 10:20a High

Wed 4:35p Low

Wed 11:18p High

Thu 5:00a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:44a High

Wed 4:09p Low

Wed 10:42p High

Thu 4:34a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:56a High

Wed 4:23p Low

Wed 10:54p High

Thu 4:48a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:48a High

Wed 4:05p Low

Wed 10:46p High

Thu 4:30a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 7:39a Low

Wed 2:25p High

Wed 8:15p Low

Thu 3:23a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 10:17a High

Wed 4:35p Low

Wed 11:17p High

Thu 4:59a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 6:46a Low

Wed 1:59p High

Wed 7:22p Low

Thu 2:57a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 10:44a High

Wed 5:26p Low

Wed 11:45p High

Thu 5:42a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:51a High

Wed 4:27p Low

Wed 10:57p High

Thu 4:49a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 10:10a High

Wed 4:52p Low

Wed 11:13p High

Thu 5:09a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:00a High

Wed 4:46p Low

Wed 11:08p High

Thu 5:06a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 10:50a High

Wed 5:31p Low

Wed 11:59p High

Thu 5:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

FRI: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 5 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers through the day, then showers likely through the night.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

