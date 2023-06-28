NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/28
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the West
7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 78°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:28am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 10:04a
|High
Wed 4:16p
|Low
Wed 10:58p
|High
Thu 4:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:28a
|High
Wed 3:50p
|Low
Wed 10:22p
|High
Thu 4:03a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:40a
|High
Wed 4:04p
|Low
Wed 10:34p
|High
Thu 4:17a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:32a
|High
Wed 3:46p
|Low
Wed 10:26p
|High
Thu 3:59a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 7:09a
|Low
Wed 2:09p
|High
Wed 7:56p
|Low
Thu 3:03a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:55a
|High
Wed 4:18p
|Low
Wed 10:50p
|High
Thu 4:29a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 6:16a
|Low
Wed 1:43p
|High
Wed 7:03p
|Low
Thu 2:37a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 10:31a
|High
Wed 5:15p
|Low
Wed 11:27p
|High
Thu 5:24a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:28a
|High
Wed 4:05p
|Low
Wed 10:25p
|High
Thu 4:14a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 9:47a
|High
Wed 4:30p
|Low
Wed 10:45p
|High
Thu 4:38a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:40a
|High
Wed 4:13p
|Low
Wed 10:31p
|High
Thu 4:27a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 10:32a
|High
Wed 5:08p
|Low
Wed 11:19p
|High
Thu 5:23a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING
REST OF TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 4 to 5 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 6 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell around 3 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
SAT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms through the night. Showers likely.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms through the night, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.