NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/28

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the West
7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature68° - 78°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature75° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset5:28am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Wed 10:04a		High
Wed 4:16p		Low
Wed 10:58p		High
Thu 4:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 9:28a		High
Wed 3:50p		Low
Wed 10:22p		High
Thu 4:03a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 9:40a		High
Wed 4:04p		Low
Wed 10:34p		High
Thu 4:17a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 9:32a		High
Wed 3:46p		Low
Wed 10:26p		High
Thu 3:59a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 7:09a		Low
Wed 2:09p		High
Wed 7:56p		Low
Thu 3:03a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 9:55a		High
Wed 4:18p		Low
Wed 10:50p		High
Thu 4:29a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 6:16a		Low
Wed 1:43p		High
Wed 7:03p		Low
Thu 2:37a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Wed 10:31a		High
Wed 5:15p		Low
Wed 11:27p		High
Thu 5:24a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 9:28a		High
Wed 4:05p		Low
Wed 10:25p		High
Thu 4:14a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Wed 9:47a		High
Wed 4:30p		Low
Wed 10:45p		High
Thu 4:38a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 9:40a		High
Wed 4:13p		Low
Wed 10:31p		High
Thu 4:27a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Wed 10:32a		High
Wed 5:08p		Low
Wed 11:19p		High
Thu 5:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING

REST OF TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 4 to 5 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 6 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell around 3 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms through the night. Showers likely.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms through the night, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

