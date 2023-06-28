NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/28

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the West

7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 68° - 78°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 75° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 5:28am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 10:04a High

Wed 4:16p Low

Wed 10:58p High

Thu 4:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:28a High

Wed 3:50p Low

Wed 10:22p High

Thu 4:03a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:40a High

Wed 4:04p Low

Wed 10:34p High

Thu 4:17a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:32a High

Wed 3:46p Low

Wed 10:26p High

Thu 3:59a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 7:09a Low

Wed 2:09p High

Wed 7:56p Low

Thu 3:03a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:55a High

Wed 4:18p Low

Wed 10:50p High

Thu 4:29a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 6:16a Low

Wed 1:43p High

Wed 7:03p Low

Thu 2:37a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 10:31a High

Wed 5:15p Low

Wed 11:27p High

Thu 5:24a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:28a High

Wed 4:05p Low

Wed 10:25p High

Thu 4:14a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 9:47a High

Wed 4:30p Low

Wed 10:45p High

Thu 4:38a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:40a High

Wed 4:13p Low

Wed 10:31p High

Thu 4:27a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 10:32a High

Wed 5:08p Low

Wed 11:19p High

Thu 5:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING

REST OF TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 4 to 5 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 6 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell around 3 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms through the night. Showers likely.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms through the night, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

