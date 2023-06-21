NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/21

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 4 - 8 feet Winds From the East

18 - 30 mph (Gust 38 mph)

16 - 26 knots (Gust 33 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 76°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 67° - 70° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:30pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 10:58a Low

Wed 4:44p High

Wed 10:54p Low

Thu 5:31a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:32a Low

Wed 4:08p High

Wed 10:28p Low

Thu 4:55a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:46a Low

Wed 4:20p High

Wed 10:42p Low

Thu 5:07a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:28a Low

Wed 4:12p High

Wed 10:24p Low

Thu 4:59a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:59a High

Wed 2:38p Low

Wed 8:49p High

Thu 2:34a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 10:46a Low

Wed 4:33p High

Wed 10:48p Low

Thu 5:36a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 8:33a High

Wed 1:45p Low

Wed 8:23p High

Thu 1:41a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 5:35a High

Wed 11:39a Low

Wed 5:12p High

Wed 11:47p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:33a Low

Wed 4:09p High

Wed 10:35p Low

Thu 5:18a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 10:57a Low

Wed 4:31p High

Wed 11:08p Low

Thu 5:40a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:32a Low

Wed 4:14p High

Wed 10:45p Low

Thu 5:16a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 5:30a High

Wed 11:37a Low

Wed 5:16p High

Wed 11:45p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. E swell 4 to 8 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 7 to 8 ft. E swell 5 to 8 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

THU: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 8 ft. E swell 3 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. Showers.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds in the evening. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms through the night, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

