NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/21

Red warning flag on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedar Beach Patrol)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves4 - 8 feet
WindsFrom the East
18 - 30 mph (Gust 38 mph)
16 - 26 knots (Gust 33 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 76°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature67° - 70°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:30pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 10:58a		Low
Wed 4:44p		High
Wed 10:54p		Low
Thu 5:31a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:32a		Low
Wed 4:08p		High
Wed 10:28p		Low
Thu 4:55a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:46a		Low
Wed 4:20p		High
Wed 10:42p		Low
Thu 5:07a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:28a		Low
Wed 4:12p		High
Wed 10:24p		Low
Thu 4:59a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 8:59a		High
Wed 2:38p		Low
Wed 8:49p		High
Thu 2:34a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 10:46a		Low
Wed 4:33p		High
Wed 10:48p		Low
Thu 5:36a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 8:33a		High
Wed 1:45p		Low
Wed 8:23p		High
Thu 1:41a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 5:35a		High
Wed 11:39a		Low
Wed 5:12p		High
Wed 11:47p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:33a		Low
Wed 4:09p		High
Wed 10:35p		Low
Thu 5:18a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 10:57a		Low
Wed 4:31p		High
Wed 11:08p		Low
Thu 5:40a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:32a		Low
Wed 4:14p		High
Wed 10:45p		Low
Thu 5:16a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 5:30a		High
Wed 11:37a		Low
Wed 5:16p		High
Wed 11:45p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. E swell 4 to 8 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 7 to 8 ft. E swell 5 to 8 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

THU: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 8 ft. E swell 3 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. Showers.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds in the evening. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms through the night, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

