NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/21
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|4 - 8 feet
|Winds
|From the East
18 - 30 mph (Gust 38 mph)
16 - 26 knots (Gust 33 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 76°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|67° - 70°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 10:58a
|Low
Wed 4:44p
|High
Wed 10:54p
|Low
Thu 5:31a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:32a
|Low
Wed 4:08p
|High
Wed 10:28p
|Low
Thu 4:55a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:46a
|Low
Wed 4:20p
|High
Wed 10:42p
|Low
Thu 5:07a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:28a
|Low
Wed 4:12p
|High
Wed 10:24p
|Low
Thu 4:59a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 8:59a
|High
Wed 2:38p
|Low
Wed 8:49p
|High
Thu 2:34a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 10:46a
|Low
Wed 4:33p
|High
Wed 10:48p
|Low
Thu 5:36a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 8:33a
|High
Wed 1:45p
|Low
Wed 8:23p
|High
Thu 1:41a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 5:35a
|High
Wed 11:39a
|Low
Wed 5:12p
|High
Wed 11:47p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:33a
|Low
Wed 4:09p
|High
Wed 10:35p
|Low
Thu 5:18a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 10:57a
|Low
Wed 4:31p
|High
Wed 11:08p
|Low
Thu 5:40a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:32a
|Low
Wed 4:14p
|High
Wed 10:45p
|Low
Thu 5:16a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 5:30a
|High
Wed 11:37a
|Low
Wed 5:16p
|High
Wed 11:45p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. E swell 4 to 8 ft at 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 7 to 8 ft. E swell 5 to 8 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
THU: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 8 ft. E swell 3 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. Showers.
THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers.
FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds in the evening. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.
SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms through the night, then a chance of showers after midnight.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.