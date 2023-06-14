NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/14
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect from noon until 8 p.m. Scattered thunderstorms are expected with higher winds and seas possible.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
12 - 23 mph (Gust 22 mph)
10 - 20 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 75°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 78°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 5:25a
|Low
Wed 11:38a
|High
Wed 5:57p
|Low
Thu 12:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 11:02a
|High
Wed 5:31p
|Low
Wed 11:53p
|High
Thu 5:55a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:13a
|Low
Wed 11:14a
|High
Wed 5:45p
|Low
Thu 12:05a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 11:06a
|High
Wed 5:27p
|Low
Wed 11:57p
|High
Thu 5:51a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:05a
|Low
Wed 3:43p
|High
Wed 9:37p
|Low
Thu 4:34a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 5:21a
|Low
Wed 11:34a
|High
Wed 5:51p
|Low
Thu 12:31a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 8:12a
|Low
Wed 3:17p
|High
Wed 8:44p
|Low
Thu 4:08a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 6:07a
|Low
Wed 12:04p
|High
Wed 6:44p
|Low
Thu 1:01a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:11a
|Low
Wed 11:12a
|High
Wed 5:41p
|Low
Thu 12:09a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 5:35a
|Low
Wed 11:31a
|High
Wed 6:06p
|Low
Thu 12:27a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:24a
|Low
Wed 11:21a
|High
Wed 5:57p
|Low
Thu 12:20a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 6:19a
|Low
Wed 12:12p
|High
Wed 6:49p
|Low
Thu 1:13a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
SAT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the night.
SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.