NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/14

Barnegat Light (DEP)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect from noon until 8 p.m. Scattered thunderstorms are expected with higher winds and seas possible.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
12 - 23 mph (Gust 22 mph)
10 - 20 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 75°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature71° - 78°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:27pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 5:25a		Low
Wed 11:38a		High
Wed 5:57p		Low
Thu 12:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 11:02a		High
Wed 5:31p		Low
Wed 11:53p		High
Thu 5:55a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:13a		Low
Wed 11:14a		High
Wed 5:45p		Low
Thu 12:05a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 11:06a		High
Wed 5:27p		Low
Wed 11:57p		High
Thu 5:51a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 9:05a		Low
Wed 3:43p		High
Wed 9:37p		Low
Thu 4:34a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 5:21a		Low
Wed 11:34a		High
Wed 5:51p		Low
Thu 12:31a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 8:12a		Low
Wed 3:17p		High
Wed 8:44p		Low
Thu 4:08a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 6:07a		Low
Wed 12:04p		High
Wed 6:44p		Low
Thu 1:01a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:11a		Low
Wed 11:12a		High
Wed 5:41p		Low
Thu 12:09a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 5:35a		Low
Wed 11:31a		High
Wed 6:06p		Low
Thu 12:27a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:24a		Low
Wed 11:21a		High
Wed 5:57p		Low
Thu 12:20a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 6:19a		Low
Wed 12:12p		High
Wed 6:49p		Low
Thu 1:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

