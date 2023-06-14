NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/14

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect from noon until 8 p.m. Scattered thunderstorms are expected with higher winds and seas possible.

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the South

12 - 23 mph (Gust 22 mph)

10 - 20 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 75°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 71° - 78° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:27pm UV Index 6 (High)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 5:25a Low

Wed 11:38a High

Wed 5:57p Low

Thu 12:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 11:02a High

Wed 5:31p Low

Wed 11:53p High

Thu 5:55a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:13a Low

Wed 11:14a High

Wed 5:45p Low

Thu 12:05a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 11:06a High

Wed 5:27p Low

Wed 11:57p High

Thu 5:51a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:05a Low

Wed 3:43p High

Wed 9:37p Low

Thu 4:34a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 5:21a Low

Wed 11:34a High

Wed 5:51p Low

Thu 12:31a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 8:12a Low

Wed 3:17p High

Wed 8:44p Low

Thu 4:08a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 6:07a Low

Wed 12:04p High

Wed 6:44p Low

Thu 1:01a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:11a Low

Wed 11:12a High

Wed 5:41p Low

Thu 12:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 5:35a Low

Wed 11:31a High

Wed 6:06p Low

Thu 12:27a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:24a Low

Wed 11:21a High

Wed 5:57p Low

Thu 12:20a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 6:19a Low

Wed 12:12p High

Wed 6:49p Low

Thu 1:13a

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

