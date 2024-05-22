NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 5/22

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

8 - 15 mph (Gust 16 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 59° - 68°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 62° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:33am - 8:13pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 7:44a Low

Wed 1:47p High

Wed 7:59p Low

Thu 2:36a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:18a Low

Wed 1:11p High

Wed 7:33p Low

Thu 2:00a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:32a Low

Wed 1:23p High

Wed 7:47p Low

Thu 2:12a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:14a Low

Wed 1:15p High

Wed 7:29p Low

Thu 2:04a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:56a High

Wed 11:24a Low

Wed 5:52p High

Wed 11:39p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 7:39a Low

Wed 1:44p High

Wed 7:54p Low

Thu 2:36a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 5:30a High

Wed 10:31a Low

Wed 5:26p High

Wed 10:46p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 8:30a Low

Wed 2:13p High

Wed 8:52p Low

Thu 3:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:22a Low

Wed 1:16p High

Wed 7:42p Low

Thu 2:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 7:48a Low

Wed 1:38p High

Wed 8:16p Low

Thu 2:36a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:26a Low

Wed 1:21p High

Wed 7:44p Low

Thu 2:14a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 8:33a Low

Wed 2:19p High

Wed 8:51p Low

Thu 3:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers likely in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

