NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 5/22

Asbury Park boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature59° - 68°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature62° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:33am - 8:13pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 7:44a		Low
Wed 1:47p		High
Wed 7:59p		Low
Thu 2:36a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:18a		Low
Wed 1:11p		High
Wed 7:33p		Low
Thu 2:00a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:32a		Low
Wed 1:23p		High
Wed 7:47p		Low
Thu 2:12a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:14a		Low
Wed 1:15p		High
Wed 7:29p		Low
Thu 2:04a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:56a		High
Wed 11:24a		Low
Wed 5:52p		High
Wed 11:39p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 7:39a		Low
Wed 1:44p		High
Wed 7:54p		Low
Thu 2:36a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 5:30a		High
Wed 10:31a		Low
Wed 5:26p		High
Wed 10:46p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 8:30a		Low
Wed 2:13p		High
Wed 8:52p		Low
Thu 3:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:22a		Low
Wed 1:16p		High
Wed 7:42p		Low
Thu 2:09a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 7:48a		Low
Wed 1:38p		High
Wed 8:16p		Low
Thu 2:36a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:26a		Low
Wed 1:21p		High
Wed 7:44p		Low
Thu 2:14a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 8:33a		Low
Wed 2:19p		High
Wed 8:51p		Low
Thu 3:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers likely in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

