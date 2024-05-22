NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 5/22
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 68°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|62° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:33am - 8:13pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 7:44a
|Low
Wed 1:47p
|High
Wed 7:59p
|Low
Thu 2:36a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:18a
|Low
Wed 1:11p
|High
Wed 7:33p
|Low
Thu 2:00a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:32a
|Low
Wed 1:23p
|High
Wed 7:47p
|Low
Thu 2:12a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:14a
|Low
Wed 1:15p
|High
Wed 7:29p
|Low
Thu 2:04a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:56a
|High
Wed 11:24a
|Low
Wed 5:52p
|High
Wed 11:39p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 7:39a
|Low
Wed 1:44p
|High
Wed 7:54p
|Low
Thu 2:36a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 5:30a
|High
Wed 10:31a
|Low
Wed 5:26p
|High
Wed 10:46p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 8:30a
|Low
Wed 2:13p
|High
Wed 8:52p
|Low
Thu 3:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:22a
|Low
Wed 1:16p
|High
Wed 7:42p
|Low
Thu 2:09a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 7:48a
|Low
Wed 1:38p
|High
Wed 8:16p
|Low
Thu 2:36a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:26a
|Low
Wed 1:21p
|High
Wed 7:44p
|Low
Thu 2:14a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 8:33a
|Low
Wed 2:19p
|High
Wed 8:51p
|Low
Thu 3:07a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers likely in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
