NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/21

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Air Temperature 73° - 76° Winds From the East

10 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

8 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 72° - 75°

(Normal 67° - 70°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:42am - 6:59pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 8:45a Low

Tue 3:03p High

Tue 9:01p Low

Wed 3:20a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:19a Low

Tue 2:27p High

Tue 8:35p Low

Wed 2:44a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:33a Low

Tue 2:39p High

Tue 8:49p Low

Wed 2:56a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:15a Low

Tue 2:31p High

Tue 8:31p Low

Wed 2:48a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:47a High

Tue 12:25p Low

Tue 7:08p High

Wed 12:41a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:36a Low

Tue 2:59p High

Tue 8:55p Low

Wed 3:18a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 6:21a High

Tue 11:32a Low

Tue 6:42p High

Tue 11:48p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 9:19a Low

Tue 3:21p High

Tue 9:34p Low

Wed 3:44a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:25a Low

Tue 2:33p High

Tue 8:41p Low

Wed 2:54a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 8:51a Low

Tue 2:53p High

Tue 9:12p Low

Wed 3:16a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:34a Low

Tue 2:38p High

Tue 8:52p Low

Wed 2:59a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 9:32a Low

Tue 3:36p High

Tue 9:51p Low

Wed 3:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers until late afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).