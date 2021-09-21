NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/21

Ocean County beach (Ocean County Sheriff's Office)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Air Temperature73° - 76°
WindsFrom the East
10 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature72° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:42am - 6:59pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 8:45a		Low
Tue 3:03p		High
Tue 9:01p		Low
Wed 3:20a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:19a		Low
Tue 2:27p		High
Tue 8:35p		Low
Wed 2:44a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:33a		Low
Tue 2:39p		High
Tue 8:49p		Low
Wed 2:56a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:15a		Low
Tue 2:31p		High
Tue 8:31p		Low
Wed 2:48a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 6:47a		High
Tue 12:25p		Low
Tue 7:08p		High
Wed 12:41a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 8:36a		Low
Tue 2:59p		High
Tue 8:55p		Low
Wed 3:18a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 6:21a		High
Tue 11:32a		Low
Tue 6:42p		High
Tue 11:48p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 9:19a		Low
Tue 3:21p		High
Tue 9:34p		Low
Wed 3:44a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:25a		Low
Tue 2:33p		High
Tue 8:41p		Low
Wed 2:54a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 8:51a		Low
Tue 2:53p		High
Tue 9:12p		Low
Wed 3:16a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:34a		Low
Tue 2:38p		High
Tue 8:52p		Low
Wed 2:59a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 9:32a		Low
Tue 3:36p		High
Tue 9:51p		Low
Wed 3:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers until late afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

