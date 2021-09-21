NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/21
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 76°
|Winds
|From the East
10 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:42am - 6:59pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 8:45a
|Low
Tue 3:03p
|High
Tue 9:01p
|Low
Wed 3:20a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:19a
|Low
Tue 2:27p
|High
Tue 8:35p
|Low
Wed 2:44a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:33a
|Low
Tue 2:39p
|High
Tue 8:49p
|Low
Wed 2:56a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:15a
|Low
Tue 2:31p
|High
Tue 8:31p
|Low
Wed 2:48a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:47a
|High
Tue 12:25p
|Low
Tue 7:08p
|High
Wed 12:41a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:36a
|Low
Tue 2:59p
|High
Tue 8:55p
|Low
Wed 3:18a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 6:21a
|High
Tue 11:32a
|Low
Tue 6:42p
|High
Tue 11:48p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 9:19a
|Low
Tue 3:21p
|High
Tue 9:34p
|Low
Wed 3:44a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:25a
|Low
Tue 2:33p
|High
Tue 8:41p
|Low
Wed 2:54a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 8:51a
|Low
Tue 2:53p
|High
Tue 9:12p
|Low
Wed 3:16a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:34a
|Low
Tue 2:38p
|High
Tue 8:52p
|Low
Wed 2:59a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 9:32a
|Low
Tue 3:36p
|High
Tue 9:51p
|Low
Wed 3:56a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers until late afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).