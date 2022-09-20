NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/20
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
10 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 81°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|76° - 81°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:41am - 7:00pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 10:28a
|High
Tue 4:35p
|Low
Tue 11:25p
|High
Wed 5:18a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:52a
|High
Tue 4:09p
|Low
Tue 10:49p
|High
Wed 4:52a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:04a
|High
Tue 4:23p
|Low
Tue 11:01p
|High
Wed 5:06a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:56a
|High
Tue 4:05p
|Low
Tue 10:53p
|High
Wed 4:48a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:01a
|Low
Tue 2:33p
|High
Tue 8:15p
|Low
Wed 3:30a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:16a
|High
Tue 4:32p
|Low
Tue 11:16p
|High
Wed 5:13a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 7:08a
|Low
Tue 2:07p
|High
Tue 7:22p
|Low
Wed 3:04a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 10:42a
|High
Tue 5:14p
|Low
Tue 11:48p
|High
Wed 5:49a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:57a
|High
Tue 4:30p
|Low
Tue 11:09p
|High
Wed 5:06a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 10:06a
|High
Tue 4:52p
|Low
Tue 11:25p
|High
Wed 5:15a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:04a
|High
Tue 4:50p
|Low
Tue 11:15p
|High
Wed 5:20a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 5:07a
|Low
Tue 10:51a
|High
Tue 5:27p
|Low
Wed 12:00a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds, becoming NW around 2 ft at 3 seconds in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds, becoming SE at 7 seconds after midnight.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers after midnight.
THU: W winds around 15 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 10 seconds. Light swells. Showers likely.
THU NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. SE swell 2 to 5 ft at 13 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers in the evening.
FRI: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft after midnight.
SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.