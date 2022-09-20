NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/20

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
10 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature74° - 81°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature76° - 81°
Sunrise/Sunset6:41am - 7:00pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 10:28a		High
Tue 4:35p		Low
Tue 11:25p		High
Wed 5:18a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:52a		High
Tue 4:09p		Low
Tue 10:49p		High
Wed 4:52a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:04a		High
Tue 4:23p		Low
Tue 11:01p		High
Wed 5:06a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:56a		High
Tue 4:05p		Low
Tue 10:53p		High
Wed 4:48a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 8:01a		Low
Tue 2:33p		High
Tue 8:15p		Low
Wed 3:30a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 10:16a		High
Tue 4:32p		Low
Tue 11:16p		High
Wed 5:13a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 7:08a		Low
Tue 2:07p		High
Tue 7:22p		Low
Wed 3:04a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 10:42a		High
Tue 5:14p		Low
Tue 11:48p		High
Wed 5:49a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:57a		High
Tue 4:30p		Low
Tue 11:09p		High
Wed 5:06a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 10:06a		High
Tue 4:52p		Low
Tue 11:25p		High
Wed 5:15a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:04a		High
Tue 4:50p		Low
Tue 11:15p		High
Wed 5:20a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 5:07a		Low
Tue 10:51a		High
Tue 5:27p		Low
Wed 12:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds, becoming NW around 2 ft at 3 seconds in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds, becoming SE at 7 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: W winds around 15 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 10 seconds. Light swells. Showers likely.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. SE swell 2 to 5 ft at 13 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft after midnight.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

