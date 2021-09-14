NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/14

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Air Temperature75° - 80°
WindsFrom the East
9 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature69° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:36am - 7:10pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 8:28a		High
Tue 2:45p		Low
Tue 9:35p		High
Wed 3:18a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:52a		High
Tue 2:19p		Low
Tue 8:59p		High
Wed 2:52a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:04a		High
Tue 2:33p		Low
Tue 9:11p		High
Wed 3:06a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:56a		High
Tue 2:15p		Low
Tue 9:03p		High
Wed 2:48a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 5:52a		Low
Tue 12:33p		High
Tue 6:25p		Low
Wed 1:40a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 8:26a		High
Tue 2:37p		Low
Tue 9:32p		High
Wed 3:16a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 12:07p		High
Tue 5:32p		Low
Wed 1:14a		High
Wed 6:05a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 8:49a		High
Tue 3:25p		Low
Tue 9:57p		High
Wed 3:58a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:54a		High
Tue 2:29p		Low
Tue 9:04p		High
Wed 3:05a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 8:13a		High
Tue 3:03p		Low
Tue 9:28p		High
Wed 3:28a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:57a		High
Tue 2:34p		Low
Tue 9:12p		High
Wed 3:13a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 8:54a		High
Tue 3:32p		Low
Tue 10:01p		High
Wed 4:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: E winds around 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

