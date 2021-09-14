NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/14
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 80°
|Winds
|From the East
9 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:36am - 7:10pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 8:28a
|High
Tue 2:45p
|Low
Tue 9:35p
|High
Wed 3:18a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:52a
|High
Tue 2:19p
|Low
Tue 8:59p
|High
Wed 2:52a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:04a
|High
Tue 2:33p
|Low
Tue 9:11p
|High
Wed 3:06a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:56a
|High
Tue 2:15p
|Low
Tue 9:03p
|High
Wed 2:48a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 5:52a
|Low
Tue 12:33p
|High
Tue 6:25p
|Low
Wed 1:40a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:26a
|High
Tue 2:37p
|Low
Tue 9:32p
|High
Wed 3:16a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 12:07p
|High
Tue 5:32p
|Low
Wed 1:14a
|High
Wed 6:05a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 8:49a
|High
Tue 3:25p
|Low
Tue 9:57p
|High
Wed 3:58a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:54a
|High
Tue 2:29p
|Low
Tue 9:04p
|High
Wed 3:05a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 8:13a
|High
Tue 3:03p
|Low
Tue 9:28p
|High
Wed 3:28a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:57a
|High
Tue 2:34p
|Low
Tue 9:12p
|High
Wed 3:13a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 8:54a
|High
Tue 3:32p
|Low
Tue 10:01p
|High
Wed 4:05a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: E winds around 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
FRI: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).