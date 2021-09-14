NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/14

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Air Temperature 75° - 80° Winds From the East

9 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 69° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:36am - 7:10pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 8:28a High

Tue 2:45p Low

Tue 9:35p High

Wed 3:18a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:52a High

Tue 2:19p Low

Tue 8:59p High

Wed 2:52a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:04a High

Tue 2:33p Low

Tue 9:11p High

Wed 3:06a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:56a High

Tue 2:15p Low

Tue 9:03p High

Wed 2:48a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 5:52a Low

Tue 12:33p High

Tue 6:25p Low

Wed 1:40a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:26a High

Tue 2:37p Low

Tue 9:32p High

Wed 3:16a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 12:07p High

Tue 5:32p Low

Wed 1:14a High

Wed 6:05a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 8:49a High

Tue 3:25p Low

Tue 9:57p High

Wed 3:58a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:54a High

Tue 2:29p Low

Tue 9:04p High

Wed 3:05a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 8:13a High

Tue 3:03p Low

Tue 9:28p High

Wed 3:28a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:57a High

Tue 2:34p Low

Tue 9:12p High

Wed 3:13a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 8:54a High

Tue 3:32p Low

Tue 10:01p High

Wed 4:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: E winds around 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).