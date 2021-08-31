NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/31

Long Beach Township (Long Beach Township Beach Patrol)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Air Temperature80° - 84°
WindsFrom the West
5 - 9 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature76° - 80°
(Normal 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:22am - 7:32pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 8:55a		High
Tue 3:12p		Low
Tue 10:14p		High
Wed 3:53a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:19a		High
Tue 2:46p		Low
Tue 9:38p		High
Wed 3:27a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:31a		High
Tue 3:00p		Low
Tue 9:50p		High
Wed 3:41a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:23a		High
Tue 2:42p		Low
Tue 9:42p		High
Wed 3:23a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 6:37a		Low
Tue 1:00p		High
Tue 6:52p		Low
Wed 2:19a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 8:55a		High
Tue 3:14p		Low
Tue 10:06p		High
Wed 3:55a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 5:44a		Low
Tue 12:34p		High
Tue 5:59p		Low
Wed 1:53a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 9:25a		High
Tue 4:01p		Low
Tue 10:35p		High
Wed 4:31a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:26a		High
Tue 3:05p		Low
Tue 9:49p		High
Wed 3:39a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 8:37a		High
Tue 3:26p		Low
Tue 10:03p		High
Wed 3:47a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:34a		High
Tue 3:13p		Low
Tue 9:45p		High
Wed 3:44a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 9:31a		High
Tue 4:03p		Low
Tue 10:38p		High
Wed 4:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

THU NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely in the evening.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

