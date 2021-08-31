NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/31
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 84°
|Winds
|From the West
5 - 9 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|76° - 80°
(Normal 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:22am - 7:32pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 8:55a
|High
Tue 3:12p
|Low
Tue 10:14p
|High
Wed 3:53a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:19a
|High
Tue 2:46p
|Low
Tue 9:38p
|High
Wed 3:27a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:31a
|High
Tue 3:00p
|Low
Tue 9:50p
|High
Wed 3:41a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:23a
|High
Tue 2:42p
|Low
Tue 9:42p
|High
Wed 3:23a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 6:37a
|Low
Tue 1:00p
|High
Tue 6:52p
|Low
Wed 2:19a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:55a
|High
Tue 3:14p
|Low
Tue 10:06p
|High
Wed 3:55a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 5:44a
|Low
Tue 12:34p
|High
Tue 5:59p
|Low
Wed 1:53a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 9:25a
|High
Tue 4:01p
|Low
Tue 10:35p
|High
Wed 4:31a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:26a
|High
Tue 3:05p
|Low
Tue 9:49p
|High
Wed 3:39a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 8:37a
|High
Tue 3:26p
|Low
Tue 10:03p
|High
Wed 3:47a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:34a
|High
Tue 3:13p
|Low
Tue 9:45p
|High
Wed 3:44a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 9:31a
|High
Tue 4:03p
|Low
Tue 10:38p
|High
Wed 4:35a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
THU: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
THU NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely in the evening.
FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).