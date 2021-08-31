NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/31

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Air Temperature 80° - 84° Winds From the West

5 - 9 mph (Gust 13 mph)

4 - 8 knots (Gust 11 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 76° - 80°

(Normal 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:22am - 7:32pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 8:55a High

Tue 3:12p Low

Tue 10:14p High

Wed 3:53a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:19a High

Tue 2:46p Low

Tue 9:38p High

Wed 3:27a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:31a High

Tue 3:00p Low

Tue 9:50p High

Wed 3:41a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:23a High

Tue 2:42p Low

Tue 9:42p High

Wed 3:23a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 6:37a Low

Tue 1:00p High

Tue 6:52p Low

Wed 2:19a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:55a High

Tue 3:14p Low

Tue 10:06p High

Wed 3:55a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 5:44a Low

Tue 12:34p High

Tue 5:59p Low

Wed 1:53a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 9:25a High

Tue 4:01p Low

Tue 10:35p High

Wed 4:31a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:26a High

Tue 3:05p Low

Tue 9:49p High

Wed 3:39a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 8:37a High

Tue 3:26p Low

Tue 10:03p High

Wed 3:47a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:34a High

Tue 3:13p Low

Tue 9:45p High

Wed 3:44a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 9:31a High

Tue 4:03p Low

Tue 10:38p High

Wed 4:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

THU NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely in the evening.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

