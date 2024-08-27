NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/27

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northeast

4 - 7 mph (Gust 8 mph)

3 - 6 knots (Gust 7 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 75° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 8:50a High

Tue 3:08p Low

Tue 10:01p High

Wed 3:40a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:14a High

Tue 2:42p Low

Tue 9:25p High

Wed 3:14a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:26a High

Tue 2:56p Low

Tue 9:37p High

Wed 3:28a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:18a High

Tue 2:38p Low

Tue 9:29p High

Wed 3:10a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 6:19a Low

Tue 12:55p High

Tue 6:48p Low

Wed 2:06a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:47a High

Tue 3:03p Low

Tue 10:01p High

Wed 3:41a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 5:26a Low

Tue 12:29p High

Tue 5:55p Low

Wed 1:40a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 9:15a High

Tue 4:00p Low

Tue 10:28p High

Wed 4:25a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:16a High

Tue 2:55p Low

Tue 9:38p High

Wed 3:33a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 8:37a High

Tue 3:28p Low

Tue 9:57p High

Wed 3:53a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:24a High

Tue 3:11p Low

Tue 9:46p High

Wed 3:48a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 9:17a High

Tue 4:00p Low

Tue 10:34p High

Wed 4:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

FRI: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 5 ft.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

