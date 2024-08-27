NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/27

Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
4 - 7 mph (Gust 8 mph)
3 - 6 knots (Gust 7 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature75° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Tue 8:50a		High
Tue 3:08p		Low
Tue 10:01p		High
Wed 3:40a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 8:14a		High
Tue 2:42p		Low
Tue 9:25p		High
Wed 3:14a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 8:26a		High
Tue 2:56p		Low
Tue 9:37p		High
Wed 3:28a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 8:18a		High
Tue 2:38p		Low
Tue 9:29p		High
Wed 3:10a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 6:19a		Low
Tue 12:55p		High
Tue 6:48p		Low
Wed 2:06a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 8:47a		High
Tue 3:03p		Low
Tue 10:01p		High
Wed 3:41a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 5:26a		Low
Tue 12:29p		High
Tue 5:55p		Low
Wed 1:40a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Tue 9:15a		High
Tue 4:00p		Low
Tue 10:28p		High
Wed 4:25a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 8:16a		High
Tue 2:55p		Low
Tue 9:38p		High
Wed 3:33a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Tue 8:37a		High
Tue 3:28p		Low
Tue 9:57p		High
Wed 3:53a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 8:24a		High
Tue 3:11p		Low
Tue 9:46p		High
Wed 3:48a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Tue 9:17a		High
Tue 4:00p		Low
Tue 10:34p		High
Wed 4:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

FRI: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 5 ft.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

