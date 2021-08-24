NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/24
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Air Temperature
|82° - 90°
|Winds
|From the West
6 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
5 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 80°
(Normal 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:15am - 7:42pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very high)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 9:56a
|Low
Tue 4:09p
|High
Tue 10:11p
|Low
Wed 4:32a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:30a
|Low
Tue 3:33p
|High
Tue 9:45p
|Low
Wed 3:56a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:44a
|Low
Tue 3:45p
|High
Tue 9:59p
|Low
Wed 4:08a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:26a
|Low
Tue 3:37p
|High
Tue 9:41p
|Low
Wed 4:00a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 7:58a
|High
Tue 1:36p
|Low
Tue 8:14p
|High
Wed 1:51a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 9:46a
|Low
Tue 4:04p
|High
Tue 10:04p
|Low
Wed 4:31a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 7:32a
|High
Tue 12:43p
|Low
Tue 7:48p
|High
Wed 12:58a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 10:29a
|Low
Tue 4:26p
|High
Tue 10:43p
|Low
Wed 4:58a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:33a
|Low
Tue 3:39p
|High
Tue 9:49p
|Low
Wed 4:09a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 10:01a
|Low
Tue 3:57p
|High
Tue 10:22p
|Low
Wed 4:29a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:41a
|Low
Tue 3:39p
|High
Tue 9:59p
|Low
Wed 4:11a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 10:40a
|Low
Tue 4:40p
|High
Tue 10:58p
|Low
Wed 5:09a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Light swell in the evening.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.
SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).