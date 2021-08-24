NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/24

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Air Temperature 82° - 90° Winds From the West

6 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)

5 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 70° - 80°

(Normal 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:15am - 7:42pm UV Index 9 (Very high)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 9:56a Low

Tue 4:09p High

Tue 10:11p Low

Wed 4:32a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:30a Low

Tue 3:33p High

Tue 9:45p Low

Wed 3:56a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:44a Low

Tue 3:45p High

Tue 9:59p Low

Wed 4:08a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:26a Low

Tue 3:37p High

Tue 9:41p Low

Wed 4:00a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:58a High

Tue 1:36p Low

Tue 8:14p High

Wed 1:51a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:46a Low

Tue 4:04p High

Tue 10:04p Low

Wed 4:31a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 7:32a High

Tue 12:43p Low

Tue 7:48p High

Wed 12:58a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 10:29a Low

Tue 4:26p High

Tue 10:43p Low

Wed 4:58a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:33a Low

Tue 3:39p High

Tue 9:49p Low

Wed 4:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 10:01a Low

Tue 3:57p High

Tue 10:22p Low

Wed 4:29a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:41a Low

Tue 3:39p High

Tue 9:59p Low

Wed 4:11a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 10:40a Low

Tue 4:40p High

Tue 10:58p Low

Wed 5:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Light swell in the evening.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).