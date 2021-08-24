NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/24

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Air Temperature82° - 90°
WindsFrom the West
6 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
5 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature70° - 80°
(Normal 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:15am - 7:42pm
UV Index9 (Very high)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 9:56a		Low
Tue 4:09p		High
Tue 10:11p		Low
Wed 4:32a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:30a		Low
Tue 3:33p		High
Tue 9:45p		Low
Wed 3:56a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:44a		Low
Tue 3:45p		High
Tue 9:59p		Low
Wed 4:08a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:26a		Low
Tue 3:37p		High
Tue 9:41p		Low
Wed 4:00a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 7:58a		High
Tue 1:36p		Low
Tue 8:14p		High
Wed 1:51a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 9:46a		Low
Tue 4:04p		High
Tue 10:04p		Low
Wed 4:31a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 7:32a		High
Tue 12:43p		Low
Tue 7:48p		High
Wed 12:58a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 10:29a		Low
Tue 4:26p		High
Tue 10:43p		Low
Wed 4:58a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:33a		Low
Tue 3:39p		High
Tue 9:49p		Low
Wed 4:09a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 10:01a		Low
Tue 3:57p		High
Tue 10:22p		Low
Wed 4:29a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:41a		Low
Tue 3:39p		High
Tue 9:59p		Low
Wed 4:11a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 10:40a		Low
Tue 4:40p		High
Tue 10:58p		Low
Wed 5:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Light swell in the evening.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

