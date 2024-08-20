NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/20
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
14 - 18 mph (Gust 22 mph)
12 - 16 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 79°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Air Temperature
|74° - 79°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:13am - 7:47pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 8:50a
|Low
Tue 3:08p
|High
Tue 9:09p
|Low
Wed 3:41a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:24a
|Low
Tue 2:32p
|High
Tue 8:43p
|Low
Wed 3:05a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:38a
|Low
Tue 2:44p
|High
Tue 8:57p
|Low
Wed 3:17a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:20a
|Low
Tue 2:36p
|High
Tue 8:39p
|Low
Wed 3:09a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 7:01a
|High
Tue 12:30p
|Low
Tue 7:13p
|High
Wed 12:49a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:43a
|Low
Tue 3:02p
|High
Tue 9:03p
|Low
Wed 3:39a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 6:35a
|High
Tue 11:37a
|Low
Tue 6:47p
|High
Tue 11:56p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 9:41a
|Low
Tue 3:32p
|High
Tue 10:01p
|Low
Wed 4:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:30a
|Low
Tue 2:31p
|High
Tue 8:51p
|Low
Wed 3:09a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 9:01a
|Low
Tue 2:56p
|High
Tue 9:30p
|Low
Wed 3:37a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:35a
|Low
Tue 2:37p
|High
Tue 8:58p
|Low
Wed 3:17a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 9:38a
|Low
Tue 3:31p
|High
Tue 10:01p
|Low
Wed 4:10a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 10 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.
WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan
Tour this Breathtaking Beach Mansion with the Undisputed Best View at the Jersey Shore
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan
It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules
Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler