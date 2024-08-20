NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/20

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Northwest

14 - 18 mph (Gust 22 mph)

12 - 16 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 79°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Air Temperature 74° - 79° Sunrise/Sunset 6:13am - 7:47pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 8:50a Low

Tue 3:08p High

Tue 9:09p Low

Wed 3:41a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:24a Low

Tue 2:32p High

Tue 8:43p Low

Wed 3:05a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:38a Low

Tue 2:44p High

Tue 8:57p Low

Wed 3:17a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:20a Low

Tue 2:36p High

Tue 8:39p Low

Wed 3:09a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:01a High

Tue 12:30p Low

Tue 7:13p High

Wed 12:49a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:43a Low

Tue 3:02p High

Tue 9:03p Low

Wed 3:39a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 6:35a High

Tue 11:37a Low

Tue 6:47p High

Tue 11:56p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 9:41a Low

Tue 3:32p High

Tue 10:01p Low

Wed 4:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:30a Low

Tue 2:31p High

Tue 8:51p Low

Wed 3:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 9:01a Low

Tue 2:56p High

Tue 9:30p Low

Wed 3:37a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:35a Low

Tue 2:37p High

Tue 8:58p Low

Wed 3:17a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 9:38a Low

Tue 3:31p High

Tue 10:01p Low

Wed 4:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

