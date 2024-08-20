NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/20

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/20

Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
14 - 18 mph (Gust 22 mph)
12 - 16 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 79°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Air Temperature74° - 79°
Sunrise/Sunset6:13am - 7:47pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 8:50a		Low
Tue 3:08p		High
Tue 9:09p		Low
Wed 3:41a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:24a		Low
Tue 2:32p		High
Tue 8:43p		Low
Wed 3:05a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:38a		Low
Tue 2:44p		High
Tue 8:57p		Low
Wed 3:17a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:20a		Low
Tue 2:36p		High
Tue 8:39p		Low
Wed 3:09a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 7:01a		High
Tue 12:30p		Low
Tue 7:13p		High
Wed 12:49a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 8:43a		Low
Tue 3:02p		High
Tue 9:03p		Low
Wed 3:39a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 6:35a		High
Tue 11:37a		Low
Tue 6:47p		High
Tue 11:56p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 9:41a		Low
Tue 3:32p		High
Tue 10:01p		Low
Wed 4:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:30a		Low
Tue 2:31p		High
Tue 8:51p		Low
Wed 3:09a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 9:01a		Low
Tue 2:56p		High
Tue 9:30p		Low
Wed 3:37a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:35a		Low
Tue 2:37p		High
Tue 8:58p		Low
Wed 3:17a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 9:38a		Low
Tue 3:31p		High
Tue 10:01p		Low
Wed 4:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone

Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Tour this Breathtaking Beach Mansion with the Undisputed Best View at the Jersey Shore

Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules

The Jersey Shore is great, but there's room for change. It's time we end these old beach rules.

Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM