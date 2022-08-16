NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/16

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 12 noon Wednesday.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 6 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
13 - 22 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 19 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Ocean Temperature67° - 71°
(Normal 73°)
Air Temperature74° - 81°
Sunrise/Sunset6:08am - 7:54pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 5:45a		High
Tue 12:05p		Low
Tue 6:16p		High
Wed 12:22a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:09a		High
Tue 11:39a		Low
Tue 5:40p		High
Tue 11:56p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:21a		High
Tue 11:53a		Low
Tue 5:52p		High
Wed 12:10a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:13a		High
Tue 11:35a		Low
Tue 5:44p		High
Tue 11:52p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 9:50a		High
Tue 3:45p		Low
Tue 10:21p		High
Wed 4:02a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 5:50a		High
Tue 11:57a		Low
Tue 6:20p		High
Wed 12:15a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 9:24a		High
Tue 2:52p		Low
Tue 9:55p		High
Wed 3:09a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 6:15a		High
Tue 12:36p		Low
Tue 6:42p		High
Wed 12:51a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:24a		High
Tue 11:38a		Low
Tue 5:52p		High
Tue 11:55p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 5:46a		High
Tue 12:05p		Low
Tue 6:13p		High
Wed 12:23a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:27a		High
Tue 11:45a		Low
Tue 5:52p		High
Wed 12:02a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 6:24a		High
Tue 12:45p		Low
Tue 6:51p		High
Wed 1:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

