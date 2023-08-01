NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/1

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/1

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the North
8 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature76° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset5:53am - 8:11pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 8:02a		Low
Tue 2:13p		High
Tue 8:23p		Low
Wed 3:02a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:36a		Low
Tue 1:37p		High
Tue 7:57p		Low
Wed 2:26a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:50a		Low
Tue 1:49p		High
Tue 8:11p		Low
Wed 2:38a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:32a		Low
Tue 1:41p		High
Tue 7:53p		Low
Wed 2:30a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 6:15a		High
Tue 11:42a		Low
Tue 6:18p		High
Wed 12:03a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 7:54a		Low
Tue 2:08p		High
Tue 8:17p		Low
Wed 3:03a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 5:49a		High
Tue 10:49a		Low
Tue 5:52p		High
Tue 11:10p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 8:51a		Low
Tue 2:35p		High
Tue 9:16p		Low
Wed 3:38a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:41a		Low
Tue 1:36p		High
Tue 8:05p		Low
Wed 2:34a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 8:09a		Low
Tue 2:00p		High
Tue 8:44p		Low
Wed 3:01a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:44a		Low
Tue 1:42p		High
Tue 8:12p		Low
Wed 2:41a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 8:48a		Low
Tue 2:36p		High
Tue 9:14p		Low
Wed 3:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. NE swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds in the evening, becoming light.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. NE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds after midnight.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Inside Island Waterpark coming soon to Atlantic City

New Jersey's best tourist town for all 4 seasons

Lambertville was just named best winter destination in New Jersey. I wholeheartedly disagree. It is the best destination at ANY time of year.

Jump on these waterfront NJ Shore home rentals for summer 2022

Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM