NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/1
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the North
8 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|76° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:53am - 8:11pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 8:02a
|Low
Tue 2:13p
|High
Tue 8:23p
|Low
Wed 3:02a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:36a
|Low
Tue 1:37p
|High
Tue 7:57p
|Low
Wed 2:26a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:50a
|Low
Tue 1:49p
|High
Tue 8:11p
|Low
Wed 2:38a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:32a
|Low
Tue 1:41p
|High
Tue 7:53p
|Low
Wed 2:30a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:15a
|High
Tue 11:42a
|Low
Tue 6:18p
|High
Wed 12:03a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 7:54a
|Low
Tue 2:08p
|High
Tue 8:17p
|Low
Wed 3:03a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 5:49a
|High
Tue 10:49a
|Low
Tue 5:52p
|High
Tue 11:10p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 8:51a
|Low
Tue 2:35p
|High
Tue 9:16p
|Low
Wed 3:38a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:41a
|Low
Tue 1:36p
|High
Tue 8:05p
|Low
Wed 2:34a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 8:09a
|Low
Tue 2:00p
|High
Tue 8:44p
|Low
Wed 3:01a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:44a
|Low
Tue 1:42p
|High
Tue 8:12p
|Low
Wed 2:41a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 8:48a
|Low
Tue 2:36p
|High
Tue 9:14p
|Low
Wed 3:31a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. NE swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds in the evening, becoming light.
WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. NE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds after midnight.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.