NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/1

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the North

8 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 80°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 76° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 5:53am - 8:11pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 8:02a Low

Tue 2:13p High

Tue 8:23p Low

Wed 3:02a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:36a Low

Tue 1:37p High

Tue 7:57p Low

Wed 2:26a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:50a Low

Tue 1:49p High

Tue 8:11p Low

Wed 2:38a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:32a Low

Tue 1:41p High

Tue 7:53p Low

Wed 2:30a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:15a High

Tue 11:42a Low

Tue 6:18p High

Wed 12:03a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 7:54a Low

Tue 2:08p High

Tue 8:17p Low

Wed 3:03a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 5:49a High

Tue 10:49a Low

Tue 5:52p High

Tue 11:10p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 8:51a Low

Tue 2:35p High

Tue 9:16p Low

Wed 3:38a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:41a Low

Tue 1:36p High

Tue 8:05p Low

Wed 2:34a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 8:09a Low

Tue 2:00p High

Tue 8:44p Low

Wed 3:01a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:44a Low

Tue 1:42p High

Tue 8:12p Low

Wed 2:41a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 8:48a Low

Tue 2:36p High

Tue 9:14p Low

Wed 3:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. NE swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds in the evening, becoming light.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. NE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds after midnight.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

