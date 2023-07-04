NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/4
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
6 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 79°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 88°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:31am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 9:11a
|Low
Tue 3:22p
|High
Tue 9:30p
|Low
Wed 4:12a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:45a
|Low
Tue 2:46p
|High
Tue 9:04p
|Low
Wed 3:36a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:59a
|Low
Tue 2:58p
|High
Tue 9:18p
|Low
Wed 3:48a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:41a
|Low
Tue 2:50p
|High
Tue 9:00p
|Low
Wed 3:40a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 7:28a
|High
Tue 12:51p
|Low
Tue 7:27p
|High
Wed 1:10a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 9:05a
|Low
Tue 3:15p
|High
Tue 9:23p
|Low
Wed 4:12a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 7:02a
|High
Tue 11:58a
|Low
Tue 7:01p
|High
Wed 12:17a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 10:02a
|Low
Tue 3:42p
|High
Tue 10:25p
|Low
Wed 4:51a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:51a
|Low
Tue 2:41p
|High
Tue 9:11p
|Low
Wed 3:42a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 9:23a
|Low
Tue 3:07p
|High
Tue 9:54p
|Low
Wed 4:12a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:54a
|Low
Tue 2:47p
|High
Tue 9:19p
|Low
Wed 3:49a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 9:59a
|Low
Tue 3:43p
|High
Tue 10:21p
|Low
Wed 4:41a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds, becoming SE around 2 ft at 5 seconds after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds in the evening, becoming light.
THU: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
