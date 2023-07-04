NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/4

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/4

Fireworks over Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
6 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 79°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature77° - 88°
Sunrise/Sunset5:31am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Tue 9:11a		Low
Tue 3:22p		High
Tue 9:30p		Low
Wed 4:12a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:45a		Low
Tue 2:46p		High
Tue 9:04p		Low
Wed 3:36a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:59a		Low
Tue 2:58p		High
Tue 9:18p		Low
Wed 3:48a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:41a		Low
Tue 2:50p		High
Tue 9:00p		Low
Wed 3:40a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 7:28a		High
Tue 12:51p		Low
Tue 7:27p		High
Wed 1:10a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 9:05a		Low
Tue 3:15p		High
Tue 9:23p		Low
Wed 4:12a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 7:02a		High
Tue 11:58a		Low
Tue 7:01p		High
Wed 12:17a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Tue 10:02a		Low
Tue 3:42p		High
Tue 10:25p		Low
Wed 4:51a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:51a		Low
Tue 2:41p		High
Tue 9:11p		Low
Wed 3:42a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Tue 9:23a		Low
Tue 3:07p		High
Tue 9:54p		Low
Wed 4:12a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:54a		Low
Tue 2:47p		High
Tue 9:19p		Low
Wed 3:49a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Tue 9:59a		Low
Tue 3:43p		High
Tue 10:21p		Low
Wed 4:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds, becoming SE around 2 ft at 5 seconds after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds in the evening, becoming light.

THU: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

