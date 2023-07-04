NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/4

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the Southwest

6 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 79°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 77° - 88° Sunrise/Sunset 5:31am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 9:11a Low

Tue 3:22p High

Tue 9:30p Low

Wed 4:12a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:45a Low

Tue 2:46p High

Tue 9:04p Low

Wed 3:36a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:59a Low

Tue 2:58p High

Tue 9:18p Low

Wed 3:48a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:41a Low

Tue 2:50p High

Tue 9:00p Low

Wed 3:40a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:28a High

Tue 12:51p Low

Tue 7:27p High

Wed 1:10a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:05a Low

Tue 3:15p High

Tue 9:23p Low

Wed 4:12a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 7:02a High

Tue 11:58a Low

Tue 7:01p High

Wed 12:17a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 10:02a Low

Tue 3:42p High

Tue 10:25p Low

Wed 4:51a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:51a Low

Tue 2:41p High

Tue 9:11p Low

Wed 3:42a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 9:23a Low

Tue 3:07p High

Tue 9:54p Low

Wed 4:12a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:54a Low

Tue 2:47p High

Tue 9:19p Low

Wed 3:49a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 9:59a Low

Tue 3:43p High

Tue 10:21p Low

Wed 4:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds, becoming SE around 2 ft at 5 seconds after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds in the evening, becoming light.

THU: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

