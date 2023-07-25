NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/25

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

6 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

5 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 74° - 81°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 81° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 5:47am - 8:18pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 7:17a High

Tue 1:54p Low

Tue 8:11p High

Wed 1:54a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:41a High

Tue 1:28p Low

Tue 7:35p High

Wed 1:28a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:53a High

Tue 1:42p Low

Tue 7:47p High

Wed 1:42a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:45a High

Tue 1:24p Low

Tue 7:39p High

Wed 1:24a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 11:22a High

Tue 5:34p Low

Wed 12:16a High

Wed 5:34a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:24a High

Tue 1:44p Low

Tue 8:07p High

Wed 1:40a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 10:56a High

Tue 4:41p Low

Tue 11:50p High

Wed 4:41a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 8:09a High

Tue 2:45p Low

Tue 8:53p High

Wed 2:41a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:02a High

Tue 1:28p Low

Tue 7:39p High

Wed 1:26a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 7:24a High

Tue 1:54p Low

Tue 8:06p High

Wed 1:58a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:16a High

Tue 1:32p Low

Tue 7:52p High

Wed 1:43a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 8:10a High

Tue 2:37p Low

Tue 8:44p High

Wed 2:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms with a slight chance of showers early this afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft in the afternoon. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

