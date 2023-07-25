NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/25

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/25

Ocean Grove (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
6 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
5 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature74° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature81° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset5:47am - 8:18pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 7:17a		High
Tue 1:54p		Low
Tue 8:11p		High
Wed 1:54a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:41a		High
Tue 1:28p		Low
Tue 7:35p		High
Wed 1:28a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:53a		High
Tue 1:42p		Low
Tue 7:47p		High
Wed 1:42a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:45a		High
Tue 1:24p		Low
Tue 7:39p		High
Wed 1:24a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 11:22a		High
Tue 5:34p		Low
Wed 12:16a		High
Wed 5:34a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 7:24a		High
Tue 1:44p		Low
Tue 8:07p		High
Wed 1:40a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 10:56a		High
Tue 4:41p		Low
Tue 11:50p		High
Wed 4:41a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 8:09a		High
Tue 2:45p		Low
Tue 8:53p		High
Wed 2:41a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:02a		High
Tue 1:28p		Low
Tue 7:39p		High
Wed 1:26a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 7:24a		High
Tue 1:54p		Low
Tue 8:06p		High
Wed 1:58a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:16a		High
Tue 1:32p		Low
Tue 7:52p		High
Wed 1:43a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 8:10a		High
Tue 2:37p		Low
Tue 8:44p		High
Wed 2:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms with a slight chance of showers early this afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft in the afternoon. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore

What Is This Foam I Spotted On A Jersey Shore Beach

You ever see this before? WHAT IS IT?!

5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey

Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM