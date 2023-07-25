NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/25
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
6 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
5 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|81° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:47am - 8:18pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 7:17a
|High
Tue 1:54p
|Low
Tue 8:11p
|High
Wed 1:54a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:41a
|High
Tue 1:28p
|Low
Tue 7:35p
|High
Wed 1:28a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:53a
|High
Tue 1:42p
|Low
Tue 7:47p
|High
Wed 1:42a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:45a
|High
Tue 1:24p
|Low
Tue 7:39p
|High
Wed 1:24a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 11:22a
|High
Tue 5:34p
|Low
Wed 12:16a
|High
Wed 5:34a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 7:24a
|High
Tue 1:44p
|Low
Tue 8:07p
|High
Wed 1:40a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 10:56a
|High
Tue 4:41p
|Low
Tue 11:50p
|High
Wed 4:41a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 8:09a
|High
Tue 2:45p
|Low
Tue 8:53p
|High
Wed 2:41a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:02a
|High
Tue 1:28p
|Low
Tue 7:39p
|High
Wed 1:26a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 7:24a
|High
Tue 1:54p
|Low
Tue 8:06p
|High
Wed 1:58a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:16a
|High
Tue 1:32p
|Low
Tue 7:52p
|High
Wed 1:43a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 8:10a
|High
Tue 2:37p
|Low
Tue 8:44p
|High
Wed 2:48a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms with a slight chance of showers early this afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of tstms late.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms.
WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft in the afternoon. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SAT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.