NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/18

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

AIR QUALITY ALERT ACTION DAY. Air quality within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

8 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 83°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 81° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 5:41am - 8:23pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 9:04a Low

Tue 3:01p High

Tue 9:09p Low

Wed 3:51a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:38a Low

Tue 2:25p High

Tue 8:43p Low

Wed 3:15a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:52a Low

Tue 2:37p High

Tue 8:57p Low

Wed 3:27a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:34a Low

Tue 2:29p High

Tue 8:39p Low

Wed 3:19a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:17a High

Tue 12:44p Low

Tue 7:06p High

Wed 12:49a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:57a Low

Tue 2:54p High

Tue 9:05p Low

Wed 3:50a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 6:51a High

Tue 11:51a Low

Tue 6:40p High

Tue 11:56p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 9:47a Low

Tue 3:25p High

Tue 10:01p Low

Wed 4:27a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:47a Low

Tue 2:30p High

Tue 8:55p Low

Wed 3:29a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 9:12a Low

Tue 2:51p High

Tue 9:27p Low

Wed 3:53a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:51a Low

Tue 2:36p High

Tue 9:07p Low

Wed 3:33a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 9:53a Low

Tue 3:32p High

Tue 10:04p Low

Wed 4:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Hazy. Patchy fog late.

TUE: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Patchy fog.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds in the evening. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms through the night.

SAT: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon and evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

