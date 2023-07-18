NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/18

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/18

Ocean Grove (Joseph Hewes)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

AIR QUALITY ALERT ACTION DAY. Air quality within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
8 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 83°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature81° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset5:41am - 8:23pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 9:04a		Low
Tue 3:01p		High
Tue 9:09p		Low
Wed 3:51a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:38a		Low
Tue 2:25p		High
Tue 8:43p		Low
Wed 3:15a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:52a		Low
Tue 2:37p		High
Tue 8:57p		Low
Wed 3:27a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:34a		Low
Tue 2:29p		High
Tue 8:39p		Low
Wed 3:19a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 7:17a		High
Tue 12:44p		Low
Tue 7:06p		High
Wed 12:49a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 8:57a		Low
Tue 2:54p		High
Tue 9:05p		Low
Wed 3:50a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 6:51a		High
Tue 11:51a		Low
Tue 6:40p		High
Tue 11:56p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 9:47a		Low
Tue 3:25p		High
Tue 10:01p		Low
Wed 4:27a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:47a		Low
Tue 2:30p		High
Tue 8:55p		Low
Wed 3:29a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 9:12a		Low
Tue 2:51p		High
Tue 9:27p		Low
Wed 3:53a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:51a		Low
Tue 2:36p		High
Tue 9:07p		Low
Wed 3:33a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 9:53a		Low
Tue 3:32p		High
Tue 10:04p		Low
Wed 4:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Hazy. Patchy fog late.

TUE: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Patchy fog.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds in the evening. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms through the night.

SAT: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon and evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

