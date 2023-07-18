NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/18
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
AIR QUALITY ALERT ACTION DAY. Air quality within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 83°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|81° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:41am - 8:23pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 9:04a
|Low
Tue 3:01p
|High
Tue 9:09p
|Low
Wed 3:51a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:38a
|Low
Tue 2:25p
|High
Tue 8:43p
|Low
Wed 3:15a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:52a
|Low
Tue 2:37p
|High
Tue 8:57p
|Low
Wed 3:27a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:34a
|Low
Tue 2:29p
|High
Tue 8:39p
|Low
Wed 3:19a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 7:17a
|High
Tue 12:44p
|Low
Tue 7:06p
|High
Wed 12:49a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:57a
|Low
Tue 2:54p
|High
Tue 9:05p
|Low
Wed 3:50a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 6:51a
|High
Tue 11:51a
|Low
Tue 6:40p
|High
Tue 11:56p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 9:47a
|Low
Tue 3:25p
|High
Tue 10:01p
|Low
Wed 4:27a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:47a
|Low
Tue 2:30p
|High
Tue 8:55p
|Low
Wed 3:29a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 9:12a
|Low
Tue 2:51p
|High
Tue 9:27p
|Low
Wed 3:53a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:51a
|Low
Tue 2:36p
|High
Tue 9:07p
|Low
Wed 3:33a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 9:53a
|Low
Tue 3:32p
|High
Tue 10:04p
|Low
Wed 4:27a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
REST OF TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Hazy. Patchy fog late.
TUE: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Patchy fog.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds in the evening. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms through the night.
SAT: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon and evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.