NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/7
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Air Temperature
|69° - 78°
|Winds
|From the South
15 - 23 mph (Gust 30 mph)
13 - 20 knots (Gust 26 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:24pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 8:20a
|High
Tue 2:33p
|Low
Tue 8:39p
|High
Wed 2:26a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:44a
|High
Tue 2:07p
|Low
Tue 8:03p
|High
Wed 2:00a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:56a
|High
Tue 2:21p
|Low
Tue 8:15p
|High
Wed 2:14a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:48a
|High
Tue 2:03p
|Low
Tue 8:07p
|High
Wed 1:56a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 5:15a
|Low
Tue 12:25p
|High
Tue 6:13p
|Low
Wed 12:44a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:19a
|High
Tue 2:23p
|Low
Tue 8:25p
|High
Wed 2:14a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 11:59a
|High
Tue 5:20p
|Low
Wed 12:18a
|High
Wed 5:13a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 8:59a
|High
Tue 3:15p
|Low
Tue 9:03p
|High
Wed 3:13a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:57a
|High
Tue 2:13p
|Low
Tue 8:03p
|High
Wed 2:09a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 8:17a
|High
Tue 2:30p
|Low
Tue 8:24p
|High
Wed 2:42a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:07a
|High
Tue 2:13p
|Low
Tue 8:15p
|High
Wed 2:24a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 8:54a
|High
Tue 3:14p
|Low
Tue 9:08p
|High
Wed 3:24a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers late in the evening. Showers likely after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely early in the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Showers, then a chance of tstms after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.