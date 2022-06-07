NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/7

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Air Temperature69° - 78°
WindsFrom the South
15 - 23 mph (Gust 30 mph)
13 - 20 knots (Gust 26 knots)
Waves2 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature68° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:24pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Tue 8:20a		High
Tue 2:33p		Low
Tue 8:39p		High
Wed 2:26a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 7:44a		High
Tue 2:07p		Low
Tue 8:03p		High
Wed 2:00a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 7:56a		High
Tue 2:21p		Low
Tue 8:15p		High
Wed 2:14a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 7:48a		High
Tue 2:03p		Low
Tue 8:07p		High
Wed 1:56a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 5:15a		Low
Tue 12:25p		High
Tue 6:13p		Low
Wed 12:44a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 8:19a		High
Tue 2:23p		Low
Tue 8:25p		High
Wed 2:14a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Tue 11:59a		High
Tue 5:20p		Low
Wed 12:18a		High
Wed 5:13a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Tue 8:59a		High
Tue 3:15p		Low
Tue 9:03p		High
Wed 3:13a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 7:57a		High
Tue 2:13p		Low
Tue 8:03p		High
Wed 2:09a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Tue 8:17a		High
Tue 2:30p		Low
Tue 8:24p		High
Wed 2:42a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 8:07a		High
Tue 2:13p		Low
Tue 8:15p		High
Wed 2:24a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Tue 8:54a		High
Tue 3:14p		Low
Tue 9:08p		High
Wed 3:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers late in the evening. Showers likely after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely early in the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Showers, then a chance of tstms after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

