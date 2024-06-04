NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/4
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the East
6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 73°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 77°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:23pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 6:35a
|Low
Tue 12:41p
|High
Tue 7:00p
|Low
Wed 1:36a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:09a
|Low
Tue 12:05p
|High
Tue 6:34p
|Low
Wed 1:00a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:23a
|Low
Tue 12:17p
|High
Tue 6:48p
|Low
Wed 1:12a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:05a
|Low
Tue 12:09p
|High
Tue 6:30p
|Low
Wed 1:04a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 10:15a
|Low
Tue 4:46p
|High
Tue 10:40p
|Low
Wed 5:41a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 6:26a
|Low
Tue 12:35p
|High
Tue 6:52p
|Low
Wed 1:40a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 9:22a
|Low
Tue 4:20p
|High
Tue 9:47p
|Low
Wed 5:15a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 7:17a
|Low
Tue 1:07p
|High
Tue 7:50p
|Low
Wed 2:10a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:15a
|Low
Tue 12:13p
|High
Tue 6:41p
|Low
Wed 1:14a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 6:40a
|Low
Tue 12:33p
|High
Tue 7:08p
|Low
Wed 1:34a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:22a
|Low
Tue 12:19p
|High
Tue 6:51p
|Low
Wed 1:21a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 7:24a
|Low
Tue 1:12p
|High
Tue 7:49p
|Low
Wed 2:12a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Areas of dense fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Vsby 1 NM or less.
WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning with vsby 1 NM or less.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers with a chance of tstms after midnight.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers, mainly in the morning.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
