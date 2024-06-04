NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/4

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/4

Ventnor (@Ventnor411 via X)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the East
6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature59° - 73°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Air Temperature69° - 77°
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:23pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 6:35a		Low
Tue 12:41p		High
Tue 7:00p		Low
Wed 1:36a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:09a		Low
Tue 12:05p		High
Tue 6:34p		Low
Wed 1:00a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:23a		Low
Tue 12:17p		High
Tue 6:48p		Low
Wed 1:12a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:05a		Low
Tue 12:09p		High
Tue 6:30p		Low
Wed 1:04a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 10:15a		Low
Tue 4:46p		High
Tue 10:40p		Low
Wed 5:41a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 6:26a		Low
Tue 12:35p		High
Tue 6:52p		Low
Wed 1:40a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 9:22a		Low
Tue 4:20p		High
Tue 9:47p		Low
Wed 5:15a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 7:17a		Low
Tue 1:07p		High
Tue 7:50p		Low
Wed 2:10a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:15a		Low
Tue 12:13p		High
Tue 6:41p		Low
Wed 1:14a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 6:40a		Low
Tue 12:33p		High
Tue 7:08p		Low
Wed 1:34a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:22a		Low
Tue 12:19p		High
Tue 6:51p		Low
Wed 1:21a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 7:24a		Low
Tue 1:12p		High
Tue 7:49p		Low
Wed 2:12a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Areas of dense fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Vsby 1 NM or less.

WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning with vsby 1 NM or less.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers with a chance of tstms after midnight.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers, mainly in the morning.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

