NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/4

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the East

6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 59° - 73°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Air Temperature 69° - 77° Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:23pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 6:35a Low

Tue 12:41p High

Tue 7:00p Low

Wed 1:36a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:09a Low

Tue 12:05p High

Tue 6:34p Low

Wed 1:00a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:23a Low

Tue 12:17p High

Tue 6:48p Low

Wed 1:12a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:05a Low

Tue 12:09p High

Tue 6:30p Low

Wed 1:04a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 10:15a Low

Tue 4:46p High

Tue 10:40p Low

Wed 5:41a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 6:26a Low

Tue 12:35p High

Tue 6:52p Low

Wed 1:40a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 9:22a Low

Tue 4:20p High

Tue 9:47p Low

Wed 5:15a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 7:17a Low

Tue 1:07p High

Tue 7:50p Low

Wed 2:10a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:15a Low

Tue 12:13p High

Tue 6:41p Low

Wed 1:14a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 6:40a Low

Tue 12:33p High

Tue 7:08p Low

Wed 1:34a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:22a Low

Tue 12:19p High

Tue 6:51p Low

Wed 1:21a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 7:24a Low

Tue 1:12p High

Tue 7:49p Low

Wed 2:12a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Areas of dense fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Vsby 1 NM or less.

WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning with vsby 1 NM or less.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers with a chance of tstms after midnight.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers, mainly in the morning.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

