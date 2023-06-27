NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/27

Long Branch (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the South
10 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 77°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature72° - 78°
Sunrise/Sunset5:28am - 8:30pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 9:13a		High
Tue 3:27p		Low
Tue 10:01p		High
Wed 3:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:37a		High
Tue 3:01p		Low
Tue 9:25p		High
Wed 3:03a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:49a		High
Tue 3:15p		Low
Tue 9:37p		High
Wed 3:17a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:41a		High
Tue 2:57p		Low
Tue 9:29p		High
Wed 2:59a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 6:17a		Low
Tue 1:18p		High
Tue 7:07p		Low
Wed 2:06a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 9:07a		High
Tue 3:26p		Low
Tue 9:50p		High
Wed 3:25a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 5:24a		Low
Tue 12:52p		High
Tue 6:14p		Low
Wed 1:40a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 9:46a		High
Tue 4:23p		Low
Tue 10:28p		High
Wed 4:24a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:40a		High
Tue 3:12p		Low
Tue 9:23p		High
Wed 3:13a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 9:00a		High
Tue 3:36p		Low
Tue 9:44p		High
Wed 3:42a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:53a		High
Tue 3:19p		Low
Tue 9:32p		High
Wed 3:29a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 9:44a		High
Tue 4:15p		Low
Tue 10:21p		High
Wed 4:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the day. Showers likely through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

