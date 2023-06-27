NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/27
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the South
10 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 77°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|72° - 78°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:28am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 9:13a
|High
Tue 3:27p
|Low
Tue 10:01p
|High
Wed 3:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:37a
|High
Tue 3:01p
|Low
Tue 9:25p
|High
Wed 3:03a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:49a
|High
Tue 3:15p
|Low
Tue 9:37p
|High
Wed 3:17a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:41a
|High
Tue 2:57p
|Low
Tue 9:29p
|High
Wed 2:59a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 6:17a
|Low
Tue 1:18p
|High
Tue 7:07p
|Low
Wed 2:06a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:07a
|High
Tue 3:26p
|Low
Tue 9:50p
|High
Wed 3:25a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 5:24a
|Low
Tue 12:52p
|High
Tue 6:14p
|Low
Wed 1:40a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 9:46a
|High
Tue 4:23p
|Low
Tue 10:28p
|High
Wed 4:24a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:40a
|High
Tue 3:12p
|Low
Tue 9:23p
|High
Wed 3:13a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 9:00a
|High
Tue 3:36p
|Low
Tue 9:44p
|High
Wed 3:42a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:53a
|High
Tue 3:19p
|Low
Tue 9:32p
|High
Wed 3:29a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 9:44a
|High
Tue 4:15p
|Low
Tue 10:21p
|High
Wed 4:27a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the day. Showers likely through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.