NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/27

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the South

10 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)

9 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 77°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 72° - 78° Sunrise/Sunset 5:28am - 8:30pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 9:13a High

Tue 3:27p Low

Tue 10:01p High

Wed 3:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:37a High

Tue 3:01p Low

Tue 9:25p High

Wed 3:03a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:49a High

Tue 3:15p Low

Tue 9:37p High

Wed 3:17a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:41a High

Tue 2:57p Low

Tue 9:29p High

Wed 2:59a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 6:17a Low

Tue 1:18p High

Tue 7:07p Low

Wed 2:06a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:07a High

Tue 3:26p Low

Tue 9:50p High

Wed 3:25a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 5:24a Low

Tue 12:52p High

Tue 6:14p Low

Wed 1:40a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 9:46a High

Tue 4:23p Low

Tue 10:28p High

Wed 4:24a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:40a High

Tue 3:12p Low

Tue 9:23p High

Wed 3:13a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 9:00a High

Tue 3:36p Low

Tue 9:44p High

Wed 3:42a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:53a High

Tue 3:19p Low

Tue 9:32p High

Wed 3:29a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 9:44a High

Tue 4:15p Low

Tue 10:21p High

Wed 4:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the day. Showers likely through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

