NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/20
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the East
11 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 77°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|68° - 74°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 10:12a
|Low
Tue 4:05p
|High
Tue 10:12p
|Low
Wed 4:54a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:46a
|Low
Tue 3:29p
|High
Tue 9:46p
|Low
Wed 4:18a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:00a
|Low
Tue 3:41p
|High
Tue 10:00p
|Low
Wed 4:30a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:42a
|Low
Tue 3:33p
|High
Tue 9:42p
|Low
Wed 4:22a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:21a
|High
Tue 1:52p
|Low
Tue 8:10p
|High
Wed 1:52a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 10:02a
|Low
Tue 3:55p
|High
Tue 10:08p
|Low
Wed 4:56a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 7:55a
|High
Tue 12:59p
|Low
Tue 7:44p
|High
Wed 12:59a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 10:55a
|Low
Tue 4:28p
|High
Tue 11:06p
|Low
Wed 5:35a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:50a
|Low
Tue 3:29p
|High
Tue 9:55p
|Low
Wed 4:35a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 10:16a
|Low
Tue 3:50p
|High
Tue 10:28p
|Low
Wed 4:59a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:52a
|Low
Tue 3:34p
|High
Tue 10:06p
|Low
Wed 4:36a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 10:56a
|Low
Tue 4:34p
|High
Tue 11:05p
|Low
Wed 5:30a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds.
WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds.
WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 8 ft. E swell 4 to 7 ft at 7 seconds.
THU: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 8 ft. E swell 3 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft after midnight. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely.
FRI: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Showers likely through the night.
SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.