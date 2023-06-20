NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/20

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the East
11 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 77°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature68° - 74°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:29pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 10:12a		Low
Tue 4:05p		High
Tue 10:12p		Low
Wed 4:54a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:46a		Low
Tue 3:29p		High
Tue 9:46p		Low
Wed 4:18a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:00a		Low
Tue 3:41p		High
Tue 10:00p		Low
Wed 4:30a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:42a		Low
Tue 3:33p		High
Tue 9:42p		Low
Wed 4:22a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 8:21a		High
Tue 1:52p		Low
Tue 8:10p		High
Wed 1:52a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 10:02a		Low
Tue 3:55p		High
Tue 10:08p		Low
Wed 4:56a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 7:55a		High
Tue 12:59p		Low
Tue 7:44p		High
Wed 12:59a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 10:55a		Low
Tue 4:28p		High
Tue 11:06p		Low
Wed 5:35a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:50a		Low
Tue 3:29p		High
Tue 9:55p		Low
Wed 4:35a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 10:16a		Low
Tue 3:50p		High
Tue 10:28p		Low
Wed 4:59a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:52a		Low
Tue 3:34p		High
Tue 10:06p		Low
Wed 4:36a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 10:56a		Low
Tue 4:34p		High
Tue 11:05p		Low
Wed 5:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 8 ft. E swell 4 to 7 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 8 ft. E swell 3 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft after midnight. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely.

FRI: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Showers likely through the night.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

