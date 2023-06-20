NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/20

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the East

11 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)

9 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 77°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 68° - 74° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:29pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 10:12a Low

Tue 4:05p High

Tue 10:12p Low

Wed 4:54a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:46a Low

Tue 3:29p High

Tue 9:46p Low

Wed 4:18a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:00a Low

Tue 3:41p High

Tue 10:00p Low

Wed 4:30a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:42a Low

Tue 3:33p High

Tue 9:42p Low

Wed 4:22a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:21a High

Tue 1:52p Low

Tue 8:10p High

Wed 1:52a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 10:02a Low

Tue 3:55p High

Tue 10:08p Low

Wed 4:56a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 7:55a High

Tue 12:59p Low

Tue 7:44p High

Wed 12:59a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 10:55a Low

Tue 4:28p High

Tue 11:06p Low

Wed 5:35a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:50a Low

Tue 3:29p High

Tue 9:55p Low

Wed 4:35a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 10:16a Low

Tue 3:50p High

Tue 10:28p Low

Wed 4:59a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:52a Low

Tue 3:34p High

Tue 10:06p Low

Wed 4:36a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 10:56a Low

Tue 4:34p High

Tue 11:05p Low

Wed 5:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 8 ft. E swell 4 to 7 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 8 ft. E swell 3 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft after midnight. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely.

FRI: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Showers likely through the night.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

