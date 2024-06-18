NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/18

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT thru Thursday 6 a.m. Heat index values up to 95 degrees expected. Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

9 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)

8 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 75°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Air Temperature 76° - 90° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:29pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 5:37a Low

Tue 11:45a High

Tue 6:06p Low

Wed 12:37a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:11a Low

Tue 11:09a High

Tue 5:40p Low

Wed 12:01a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:25a Low

Tue 11:21a High

Tue 5:54p Low

Wed 12:13a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:07a Low

Tue 11:13a High

Tue 5:36p Low

Wed 12:05a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:17a Low

Tue 3:50p High

Tue 9:46p Low

Wed 4:42a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 5:31a Low

Tue 11:37a High

Tue 5:59p Low

Wed 12:35a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 8:24a Low

Tue 3:24p High

Tue 8:53p Low

Wed 4:16a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 6:21a Low

Tue 12:10p High

Tue 6:55p Low

Wed 1:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:15a Low

Tue 11:14a High

Tue 5:46p Low

Wed 12:14a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 5:34a Low

Tue 11:30a High

Tue 6:13p Low

Wed 12:37a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:26a Low

Tue 11:20a High

Tue 5:54p Low

Wed 12:21a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 6:23a Low

Tue 12:16p High

Tue 6:53p Low

Wed 1:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 10 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey.

