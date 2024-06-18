NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/18

Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT thru Thursday 6 a.m. Heat index values up to 95 degrees expected. Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
9 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 75°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Air Temperature76° - 90°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:29pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 5:37a		Low
Tue 11:45a		High
Tue 6:06p		Low
Wed 12:37a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:11a		Low
Tue 11:09a		High
Tue 5:40p		Low
Wed 12:01a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:25a		Low
Tue 11:21a		High
Tue 5:54p		Low
Wed 12:13a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:07a		Low
Tue 11:13a		High
Tue 5:36p		Low
Wed 12:05a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 9:17a		Low
Tue 3:50p		High
Tue 9:46p		Low
Wed 4:42a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 5:31a		Low
Tue 11:37a		High
Tue 5:59p		Low
Wed 12:35a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 8:24a		Low
Tue 3:24p		High
Tue 8:53p		Low
Wed 4:16a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 6:21a		Low
Tue 12:10p		High
Tue 6:55p		Low
Wed 1:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:15a		Low
Tue 11:14a		High
Tue 5:46p		Low
Wed 12:14a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 5:34a		Low
Tue 11:30a		High
Tue 6:13p		Low
Wed 12:37a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:26a		Low
Tue 11:20a		High
Tue 5:54p		Low
Wed 12:21a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 6:23a		Low
Tue 12:16p		High
Tue 6:53p		Low
Wed 1:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 10 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

