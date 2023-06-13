NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/13

Seaside Heights (beachpatrolseasideheights via Instagram)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the West
11 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 75°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature72° - 78°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:27pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 10:50a		High
Tue 5:03p		Low
Tue 11:38p		High
Wed 5:25a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:14a		High
Tue 4:37p		Low
Tue 11:02p		High
Wed 4:59a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:26a		High
Tue 4:51p		Low
Tue 11:14p		High
Wed 5:13a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:18a		High
Tue 4:33p		Low
Tue 11:06p		High
Wed 4:55a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 8:05a		Low
Tue 2:55p		High
Tue 8:43p		Low
Wed 3:43a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 10:47a		High
Tue 5:01p		Low
Tue 11:35p		High
Wed 5:21a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 7:12a		Low
Tue 2:29p		High
Tue 7:50p		Low
Wed 3:17a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 5:12a		Low
Tue 11:16a		High
Tue 5:53p		Low
Wed 12:04a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:23a		High
Tue 4:52p		Low
Tue 11:14p		High
Wed 5:11a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 10:42a		High
Tue 5:16p		Low
Tue 11:30p		High
Wed 5:35a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:31a		High
Tue 5:08p		Low
Tue 11:23p		High
Wed 5:24a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 5:21a		Low
Tue 11:22a		High
Tue 5:57p		Low
Wed 12:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms through the night.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

