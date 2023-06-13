NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/13

Seaside Heights Seaside Heights (beachpatrolseasideheights via Instagram) loading...

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the West

11 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)

9 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 75°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 72° - 78° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:27pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 10:50a High

Tue 5:03p Low

Tue 11:38p High

Wed 5:25a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:14a High

Tue 4:37p Low

Tue 11:02p High

Wed 4:59a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:26a High

Tue 4:51p Low

Tue 11:14p High

Wed 5:13a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:18a High

Tue 4:33p Low

Tue 11:06p High

Wed 4:55a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:05a Low

Tue 2:55p High

Tue 8:43p Low

Wed 3:43a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:47a High

Tue 5:01p Low

Tue 11:35p High

Wed 5:21a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 7:12a Low

Tue 2:29p High

Tue 7:50p Low

Wed 3:17a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 5:12a Low

Tue 11:16a High

Tue 5:53p Low

Wed 12:04a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:23a High

Tue 4:52p Low

Tue 11:14p High

Wed 5:11a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 10:42a High

Tue 5:16p Low

Tue 11:30p High

Wed 5:35a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:31a High

Tue 5:08p Low

Tue 11:23p High

Wed 5:24a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 5:21a Low

Tue 11:22a High

Tue 5:57p Low

Wed 12:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms through the night.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

