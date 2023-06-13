NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/13
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the West
11 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 75°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|72° - 78°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 10:50a
|High
Tue 5:03p
|Low
Tue 11:38p
|High
Wed 5:25a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:14a
|High
Tue 4:37p
|Low
Tue 11:02p
|High
Wed 4:59a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:26a
|High
Tue 4:51p
|Low
Tue 11:14p
|High
Wed 5:13a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:18a
|High
Tue 4:33p
|Low
Tue 11:06p
|High
Wed 4:55a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:05a
|Low
Tue 2:55p
|High
Tue 8:43p
|Low
Wed 3:43a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:47a
|High
Tue 5:01p
|Low
Tue 11:35p
|High
Wed 5:21a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 7:12a
|Low
Tue 2:29p
|High
Tue 7:50p
|Low
Wed 3:17a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 5:12a
|Low
Tue 11:16a
|High
Tue 5:53p
|Low
Wed 12:04a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:23a
|High
Tue 4:52p
|Low
Tue 11:14p
|High
Wed 5:11a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 10:42a
|High
Tue 5:16p
|Low
Tue 11:30p
|High
Wed 5:35a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:31a
|High
Tue 5:08p
|Low
Tue 11:23p
|High
Wed 5:24a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 5:21a
|Low
Tue 11:22a
|High
Tue 5:57p
|Low
Wed 12:15a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
REST OF TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.
TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms through the night.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.