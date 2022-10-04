NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 10/4

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 10/4

Bradley Beach 10/3/22 (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT until 6 p.m Tuesday for northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves6 - 13 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
25 - 36 mph (Gust 45 mph)
22 - 31 knots (Gust 39 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 68°
(Normal 61° - 63°)
Air Temperature56° - 62°
Sunrise/Sunset6:55am - 6:38pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 9:40a		High
Tue 3:43p		Low
Tue 10:36p		High
Wed 4:23a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:04a		High
Tue 3:17p		Low
Tue 10:00p		High
Wed 3:57a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:16a		High
Tue 3:31p		Low
Tue 10:12p		High
Wed 4:11a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:08a		High
Tue 3:13p		Low
Tue 10:04p		High
Wed 3:53a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 6:55a		Low
Tue 1:45p		High
Tue 7:23p		Low
Wed 2:41a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 9:30a		High
Tue 3:38p		Low
Tue 10:31p		High
Wed 4:20a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 6:02a		Low
Tue 1:19p		High
Tue 6:30p		Low
Wed 2:15a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 9:49a		High
Tue 4:25p		Low
Tue 10:57p		High
Wed 5:01a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:57a		High
Tue 3:31p		Low
Tue 10:05p		High
Wed 4:13a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 9:15a		High
Tue 4:08p		Low
Tue 10:30p		High
Wed 4:37a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:00a		High
Tue 3:41p		Low
Tue 10:15p		High
Wed 4:25a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 9:52a		High
Tue 4:34p		Low
Tue 10:59p		High
Wed 5:12a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 13 ft. E swell 7 to 12 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. A chance of tstms. Periods of rain.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 9 to 12 ft. E swell 4 to 9 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. A chance of tstms. Periods of rain.

WED: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 6 to 8 ft in the afternoon. NE swell 2 to 6 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells. Periods of rain.

WED NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. NE swell 2 to 6 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells. Occasional rain in the evening.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

