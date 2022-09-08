NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/8

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/8

Red flags fly at the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through Friday afternoon

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves3 - 7 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
12 - 22 mph (Gust 29 mph)
10 - 19 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Ocean Temperature78° - 86°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature73° - 79°
Sunrise/Sunset6:30am - 7:20pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 6:40a		Low
Thu 12:53p		High
Thu 7:03p		Low
Fri 1:33a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:14a		Low
Thu 12:17p		High
Thu 6:37p		Low
Fri 12:57a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:28a		Low
Thu 12:29p		High
Thu 6:51p		Low
Fri 1:09a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:10a		Low
Thu 12:21p		High
Thu 6:33p		Low
Fri 1:01a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 10:20a		Low
Thu 4:58p		High
Thu 10:43p		Low
Fri 5:38a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 6:28a		Low
Thu 12:45p		High
Thu 6:53p		Low
Fri 1:33a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 9:27a		Low
Thu 4:32p		High
Thu 9:50p		Low
Fri 5:12a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 7:13a		Low
Thu 1:06p		High
Thu 7:39p		Low
Fri 2:01a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:20a		Low
Thu 12:18p		High
Thu 6:43p		Low
Fri 1:06a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 6:44a		Low
Thu 12:39p		High
Thu 7:18p		Low
Fri 1:33a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:28a		Low
Thu 12:26p		High
Thu 6:54p		Low
Fri 1:19a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 7:25a		Low
Thu 1:17p		High
Thu 7:52p		Low
Fri 2:08a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

