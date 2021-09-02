NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/2

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT until noon



At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Air Temperature 75° - 76° Winds From the North

16 - 29 mph (Gust 40 mph)

14 - 25 knots (Gust 35 knots) Waves 3 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 78° - 82°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:24am - 7:29pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 10:56a High

Thu 5:05p Low

Thu 11:55p High

Fri 5:49a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:20a High

Thu 4:39p Low

Thu 11:19p High

Fri 5:23a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:32a High

Thu 4:53p Low

Thu 11:31p High

Fri 5:37a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:24a High

Thu 4:35p Low

Thu 11:23p High

Fri 5:19a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 8:33a Low

Thu 3:01p High

Thu 8:45p Low

Fri 4:00a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:43a High

Thu 5:00p Low

Thu 11:46p High

Fri 5:40a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 7:40a Low

Thu 2:35p High

Thu 7:52p Low

Fri 3:34a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 5:29a Low

Thu 11:14a High

Thu 5:51p Low

Fri 12:24a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:20a High

Thu 4:58p Low

Thu 11:34p High

Fri 5:30a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 10:34a High

Thu 5:23p Low

Thu 11:54p High

Fri 5:43a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:30a High

Thu 5:12p Low

Thu 11:38p High

Fri 5:36a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 5:33a Low

Thu 11:22a High

Thu 5:56p Low

Fri 12:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Scattered showers early this morning, then a slight chance of showers late this morning and early afternoon. Swell mainly from the W with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the N with a dominant period of 6 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: N winds around 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: N winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).