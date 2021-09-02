NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/2

Red warning flag on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedar Beach Patrol)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT until noon

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Air Temperature75° - 76°
WindsFrom the North
16 - 29 mph (Gust 40 mph)
14 - 25 knots (Gust 35 knots)
Waves3 - 6 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature78° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:24am - 7:29pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 10:56a		High
Thu 5:05p		Low
Thu 11:55p		High
Fri 5:49a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:20a		High
Thu 4:39p		Low
Thu 11:19p		High
Fri 5:23a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:32a		High
Thu 4:53p		Low
Thu 11:31p		High
Fri 5:37a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:24a		High
Thu 4:35p		Low
Thu 11:23p		High
Fri 5:19a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 8:33a		Low
Thu 3:01p		High
Thu 8:45p		Low
Fri 4:00a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 10:43a		High
Thu 5:00p		Low
Thu 11:46p		High
Fri 5:40a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 7:40a		Low
Thu 2:35p		High
Thu 7:52p		Low
Fri 3:34a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 5:29a		Low
Thu 11:14a		High
Thu 5:51p		Low
Fri 12:24a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:20a		High
Thu 4:58p		Low
Thu 11:34p		High
Fri 5:30a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 10:34a		High
Thu 5:23p		Low
Thu 11:54p		High
Fri 5:43a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:30a		High
Thu 5:12p		Low
Thu 11:38p		High
Fri 5:36a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 5:33a		Low
Thu 11:22a		High
Thu 5:56p		Low
Fri 12:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Scattered showers early this morning, then a slight chance of showers late this morning and early afternoon. Swell mainly from the W with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the N with a dominant period of 6 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: N winds around 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: N winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

