NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/2
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
GALE WARNING IN EFFECT until noon
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 76°
|Winds
|From the North
16 - 29 mph (Gust 40 mph)
14 - 25 knots (Gust 35 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|78° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:24am - 7:29pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 10:56a
|High
Thu 5:05p
|Low
Thu 11:55p
|High
Fri 5:49a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:20a
|High
Thu 4:39p
|Low
Thu 11:19p
|High
Fri 5:23a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:32a
|High
Thu 4:53p
|Low
Thu 11:31p
|High
Fri 5:37a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:24a
|High
Thu 4:35p
|Low
Thu 11:23p
|High
Fri 5:19a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 8:33a
|Low
Thu 3:01p
|High
Thu 8:45p
|Low
Fri 4:00a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:43a
|High
Thu 5:00p
|Low
Thu 11:46p
|High
Fri 5:40a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 7:40a
|Low
Thu 2:35p
|High
Thu 7:52p
|Low
Fri 3:34a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 5:29a
|Low
Thu 11:14a
|High
Thu 5:51p
|Low
Fri 12:24a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:20a
|High
Thu 4:58p
|Low
Thu 11:34p
|High
Fri 5:30a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 10:34a
|High
Thu 5:23p
|Low
Thu 11:54p
|High
Fri 5:43a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:30a
|High
Thu 5:12p
|Low
Thu 11:38p
|High
Fri 5:36a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 5:33a
|Low
Thu 11:22a
|High
Thu 5:56p
|Low
Fri 12:27a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Scattered showers early this morning, then a slight chance of showers late this morning and early afternoon. Swell mainly from the W with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the N with a dominant period of 6 seconds this afternoon.
TONIGHT: N winds around 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: N winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).