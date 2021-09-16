NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/16
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through Friday night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 77°
|Winds
|From the East
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 76°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:38am - 7:07pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 10:50a
|High
Thu 4:55p
|Low
Thu 11:38p
|High
Fri 5:31a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:14a
|High
Thu 4:29p
|Low
Thu 11:02p
|High
Fri 5:05a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:26a
|High
Thu 4:43p
|Low
Thu 11:14p
|High
Fri 5:19a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:18a
|High
Thu 4:25p
|Low
Thu 11:06p
|High
Fri 5:01a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 8:05a
|Low
Thu 2:55p
|High
Thu 8:35p
|Low
Fri 3:43a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:38a
|High
Thu 4:48p
|Low
Thu 11:33p
|High
Fri 5:23a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 7:12a
|Low
Thu 2:29p
|High
Thu 7:42p
|Low
Fri 3:17a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 5:03a
|Low
Thu 10:58a
|High
Thu 5:32p
|Low
Fri 12:01a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:13a
|High
Thu 4:45p
|Low
Thu 11:13p
|High
Fri 5:21a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 10:29a
|High
Thu 5:18p
|Low
Thu 11:36p
|High
Fri 5:42a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:17a
|High
Thu 5:00p
|Low
Thu 11:28p
|High
Fri 5:34a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 5:17a
|Low
Thu 11:12a
|High
Thu 5:48p
|Low
Fri 12:15a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
FRI: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).