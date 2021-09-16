NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/16

Yellow flag flies at Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through Friday night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Air Temperature75° - 77°
WindsFrom the East
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature71° - 76°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:38am - 7:07pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 10:50a		High
Thu 4:55p		Low
Thu 11:38p		High
Fri 5:31a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:14a		High
Thu 4:29p		Low
Thu 11:02p		High
Fri 5:05a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:26a		High
Thu 4:43p		Low
Thu 11:14p		High
Fri 5:19a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:18a		High
Thu 4:25p		Low
Thu 11:06p		High
Fri 5:01a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 8:05a		Low
Thu 2:55p		High
Thu 8:35p		Low
Fri 3:43a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 10:38a		High
Thu 4:48p		Low
Thu 11:33p		High
Fri 5:23a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 7:12a		Low
Thu 2:29p		High
Thu 7:42p		Low
Fri 3:17a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 5:03a		Low
Thu 10:58a		High
Thu 5:32p		Low
Fri 12:01a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:13a		High
Thu 4:45p		Low
Thu 11:13p		High
Fri 5:21a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 10:29a		High
Thu 5:18p		Low
Thu 11:36p		High
Fri 5:42a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:17a		High
Thu 5:00p		Low
Thu 11:28p		High
Fri 5:34a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 5:17a		Low
Thu 11:12a		High
Thu 5:48p		Low
Fri 12:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

