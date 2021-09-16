NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/16

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through Friday night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Air Temperature 75° - 77° Winds From the East

8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 71° - 76°

(Normal 67° - 70°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:38am - 7:07pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 10:50a High

Thu 4:55p Low

Thu 11:38p High

Fri 5:31a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:14a High

Thu 4:29p Low

Thu 11:02p High

Fri 5:05a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:26a High

Thu 4:43p Low

Thu 11:14p High

Fri 5:19a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:18a High

Thu 4:25p Low

Thu 11:06p High

Fri 5:01a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 8:05a Low

Thu 2:55p High

Thu 8:35p Low

Fri 3:43a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:38a High

Thu 4:48p Low

Thu 11:33p High

Fri 5:23a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 7:12a Low

Thu 2:29p High

Thu 7:42p Low

Fri 3:17a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 5:03a Low

Thu 10:58a High

Thu 5:32p Low

Fri 12:01a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:13a High

Thu 4:45p Low

Thu 11:13p High

Fri 5:21a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 10:29a High

Thu 5:18p Low

Thu 11:36p High

Fri 5:42a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:17a High

Thu 5:00p Low

Thu 11:28p High

Fri 5:34a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 5:17a Low

Thu 11:12a High

Thu 5:48p Low

Fri 12:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).