NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/1
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the West
10 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|79° - 86°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|82° - 88°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:23am - 7:30pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 5:33a
|High
Thu 11:55a
|Low
Thu 6:13p
|High
Fri 12:09a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 11:29a
|Low
Thu 5:37p
|High
Thu 11:43p
|Low
Fri 5:37a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:09a
|High
Thu 11:43a
|Low
Thu 5:49p
|High
Thu 11:57p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:01a
|High
Thu 11:25a
|Low
Thu 5:41p
|High
Thu 11:39p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 9:38a
|High
Thu 3:35p
|Low
Thu 10:18p
|High
Fri 3:49a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:32a
|High
Thu 11:49a
|Low
Thu 6:17p
|High
Fri 12:03a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 9:12a
|High
Thu 2:42p
|Low
Thu 9:52p
|High
Fri 2:56a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 6:08a
|High
Thu 12:42p
|Low
Thu 6:53p
|High
Fri 12:54a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:09a
|High
Thu 11:28a
|Low
Thu 5:49p
|High
Thu 11:38p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 5:36a
|High
Thu 12:06p
|Low
Thu 6:18p
|High
Fri 12:16a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:18a
|High
Thu 11:36a
|Low
Thu 5:56p
|High
Thu 11:54p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 6:17a
|High
Thu 12:43p
|Low
Thu 6:52p
|High
Fri 1:01a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.
