NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/1

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the West

10 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 79° - 86°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 82° - 88° Sunrise/Sunset 6:23am - 7:30pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 5:33a High

Thu 11:55a Low

Thu 6:13p High

Fri 12:09a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 11:29a Low

Thu 5:37p High

Thu 11:43p Low

Fri 5:37a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:09a High

Thu 11:43a Low

Thu 5:49p High

Thu 11:57p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:01a High

Thu 11:25a Low

Thu 5:41p High

Thu 11:39p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 9:38a High

Thu 3:35p Low

Thu 10:18p High

Fri 3:49a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:32a High

Thu 11:49a Low

Thu 6:17p High

Fri 12:03a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 9:12a High

Thu 2:42p Low

Thu 9:52p High

Fri 2:56a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 6:08a High

Thu 12:42p Low

Thu 6:53p High

Fri 12:54a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:09a High

Thu 11:28a Low

Thu 5:49p High

Thu 11:38p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 5:36a High

Thu 12:06p Low

Thu 6:18p High

Fri 12:16a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:18a High

Thu 11:36a Low

Thu 5:56p High

Thu 11:54p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 6:17a High

Thu 12:43p Low

Thu 6:52p High

Fri 1:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

