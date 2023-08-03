NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/3

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/3

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
12 - 24 mph (Gust 29 mph)
11 - 21 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Ocean Temperature68° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature76° - 83°
Sunrise/Sunset5:55am - 8:09pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 9:48a		Low
Thu 4:03p		High
Thu 10:07p		Low
Fri 4:38a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:22a		Low
Thu 3:27p		High
Thu 9:41p		Low
Fri 4:02a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:36a		Low
Thu 3:39p		High
Thu 9:55p		Low
Fri 4:14a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:18a		Low
Thu 3:31p		High
Thu 9:37p		Low
Fri 4:06a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 7:56a		High
Thu 1:28p		Low
Thu 8:08p		High
Fri 1:47a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 9:39a		Low
Thu 3:56p		High
Thu 9:59p		Low
Fri 4:38a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 7:30a		High
Thu 12:35p		Low
Thu 7:42p		High
Fri 12:54a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 10:37a		Low
Thu 4:27p		High
Thu 10:58p		Low
Fri 5:15a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:26a		Low
Thu 3:24p		High
Thu 9:47p		Low
Fri 4:08a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 9:59a		Low
Thu 3:50p		High
Thu 10:26p		Low
Fri 4:36a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:31a		Low
Thu 3:29p		High
Thu 9:55p		Low
Fri 4:16a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 10:34a		Low
Thu 4:25p		High
Thu 10:57p		Low
Fri 5:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell up to 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

SAT: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds in the evening.

SUN: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon and evening, then becoming S after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Fuhgeddaboudit! Great Jersey names for a hurricane

No question New Jersey has been hit hard by hurricanes and tropical storms the last few years. From Ida, to Henri, to Isaias, to Fay and to Sally. But where on earth are they getting these names? Steve Trevelise thinks if they had "Jersey" names, they would be more intimidating. He asked his Facebook following for some suggestions, here's some of what they came up with.

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer

Cape May: Wonderful places to visit

Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM