NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/3
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
12 - 24 mph (Gust 29 mph)
11 - 21 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|76° - 83°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:55am - 8:09pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 9:48a
|Low
Thu 4:03p
|High
Thu 10:07p
|Low
Fri 4:38a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:22a
|Low
Thu 3:27p
|High
Thu 9:41p
|Low
Fri 4:02a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:36a
|Low
Thu 3:39p
|High
Thu 9:55p
|Low
Fri 4:14a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:18a
|Low
Thu 3:31p
|High
Thu 9:37p
|Low
Fri 4:06a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 7:56a
|High
Thu 1:28p
|Low
Thu 8:08p
|High
Fri 1:47a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 9:39a
|Low
Thu 3:56p
|High
Thu 9:59p
|Low
Fri 4:38a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 7:30a
|High
Thu 12:35p
|Low
Thu 7:42p
|High
Fri 12:54a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 10:37a
|Low
Thu 4:27p
|High
Thu 10:58p
|Low
Fri 5:15a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:26a
|Low
Thu 3:24p
|High
Thu 9:47p
|Low
Fri 4:08a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 9:59a
|Low
Thu 3:50p
|High
Thu 10:26p
|Low
Fri 4:36a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:31a
|Low
Thu 3:29p
|High
Thu 9:55p
|Low
Fri 4:16a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 10:34a
|Low
Thu 4:25p
|High
Thu 10:57p
|Low
Fri 5:10a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell up to 2 ft at 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
SAT: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds in the evening.
SUN: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon and evening, then becoming S after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.