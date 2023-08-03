NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/3

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the South

12 - 24 mph (Gust 29 mph)

11 - 21 knots (Gust 25 knots) Ocean Temperature 68° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 76° - 83° Sunrise/Sunset 5:55am - 8:09pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 9:48a Low

Thu 4:03p High

Thu 10:07p Low

Fri 4:38a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:22a Low

Thu 3:27p High

Thu 9:41p Low

Fri 4:02a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:36a Low

Thu 3:39p High

Thu 9:55p Low

Fri 4:14a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:18a Low

Thu 3:31p High

Thu 9:37p Low

Fri 4:06a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 7:56a High

Thu 1:28p Low

Thu 8:08p High

Fri 1:47a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 9:39a Low

Thu 3:56p High

Thu 9:59p Low

Fri 4:38a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 7:30a High

Thu 12:35p Low

Thu 7:42p High

Fri 12:54a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 10:37a Low

Thu 4:27p High

Thu 10:58p Low

Fri 5:15a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:26a Low

Thu 3:24p High

Thu 9:47p Low

Fri 4:08a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 9:59a Low

Thu 3:50p High

Thu 10:26p Low

Fri 4:36a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:31a Low

Thu 3:29p High

Thu 9:55p Low

Fri 4:16a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 10:34a Low

Thu 4:25p High

Thu 10:57p Low

Fri 5:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell up to 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

SAT: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds in the evening.

SUN: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon and evening, then becoming S after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Fuhgeddaboudit! Great Jersey names for a hurricane No question New Jersey has been hit hard by hurricanes and tropical storms the last few years. From Ida, to Henri, to Isaias, to Fay and to Sally. But where on earth are they getting these names? Steve Trevelise thinks if they had "Jersey" names, they would be more intimidating. He asked his Facebook following for some suggestions, here's some of what they came up with.

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer