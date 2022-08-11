NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/11

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the South

5 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 56° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 78° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 6:02am - 8:00pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 7:48a Low

Thu 2:01p High

Thu 8:11p Low

Fri 2:45a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:22a Low

Thu 1:25p High

Thu 7:45p Low

Fri 2:09a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:36a Low

Thu 1:37p High

Thu 7:59p Low

Fri 2:21a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:18a Low

Thu 1:29p High

Thu 7:41p Low

Fri 2:13a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:59a High

Thu 11:28a Low

Thu 6:06p High

Thu 11:51p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 7:38a Low

Thu 1:54p High

Thu 8:02p Low

Fri 2:46a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 5:33a High

Thu 10:35a Low

Thu 5:40p High

Thu 10:58p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 8:22a Low

Thu 2:14p High

Thu 8:48p Low

Fri 3:13a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:25a Low

Thu 1:23p High

Thu 7:50p Low

Fri 2:16a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 7:54a Low

Thu 1:46p High

Thu 8:28p Low

Fri 2:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:32a Low

Thu 1:30p High

Thu 8:00p Low

Fri 2:28a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 8:34a Low

Thu 2:22p High

Thu 9:00p Low

Fri 3:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: S winds around 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

