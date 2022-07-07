NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/7
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the East
10 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 72°
(Normal 69° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|74° - 79°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:33am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 8:20a
|High
Thu 2:41p
|Low
Thu 9:13p
|High
Fri 2:46a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:44a
|High
Thu 2:15p
|Low
Thu 8:37p
|High
Fri 2:20a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:56a
|High
Thu 2:29p
|Low
Thu 8:49p
|High
Fri 2:34a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:48a
|High
Thu 2:11p
|Low
Thu 8:41p
|High
Fri 2:16a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 5:30a
|Low
Thu 12:25p
|High
Thu 6:21p
|Low
Fri 1:18a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:19a
|High
Thu 2:36p
|Low
Thu 9:02p
|High
Fri 2:38a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 11:59a
|High
Thu 5:28p
|Low
Fri 12:52a
|High
Fri 5:33a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 8:56a
|High
Thu 3:29p
|Low
Thu 9:38p
|High
Fri 3:32a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:55a
|High
Thu 2:22p
|Low
Thu 8:35p
|High
Fri 2:24a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 8:18a
|High
Thu 2:47p
|Low
Thu 8:58p
|High
Fri 2:57a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:09a
|High
Thu 2:28p
|Low
Thu 8:44p
|High
Fri 2:41a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 9:00a
|High
Thu 3:29p
|Low
Thu 9:34p
|High
Fri 3:42a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this morning. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT: N winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.