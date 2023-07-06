NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/6

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the South

7 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 67° - 81°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 76° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:32am - 8:29pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 5:01a High

Thu 11:04a Low

Thu 5:09p High

Thu 11:21p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:38a Low

Thu 4:33p High

Thu 10:55p Low

Fri 5:13a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:52a Low

Thu 4:45p High

Thu 11:09p Low

Fri 5:25a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:34a Low

Thu 4:37p High

Thu 10:51p Low

Fri 5:17a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 9:06a High

Thu 2:44p Low

Thu 9:14p High

Fri 3:01a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:03a High

Thu 10:53a Low

Thu 5:03p High

Thu 11:11p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 8:40a High

Thu 1:51p Low

Thu 8:48p High

Fri 2:08a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 5:42a High

Thu 11:51a Low

Thu 5:36p High

Fri 12:10a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:39a Low

Thu 4:32p High

Thu 10:57p Low

Fri 5:26a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 5:02a High

Thu 11:12a Low

Thu 4:59p High

Thu 11:37p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:43a Low

Thu 4:36p High

Thu 11:04p Low

Fri 5:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 5:33a High

Thu 11:45a Low

Thu 5:34p High

Fri 12:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the day. A chance of tstms. Showers likely through the night.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the evening, then becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

