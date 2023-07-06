NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/6

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/6

Sunrise at McCabe Ave Beach, Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
7 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature67° - 81°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature76° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:32am - 8:29pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 5:01a		High
Thu 11:04a		Low
Thu 5:09p		High
Thu 11:21p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:38a		Low
Thu 4:33p		High
Thu 10:55p		Low
Fri 5:13a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:52a		Low
Thu 4:45p		High
Thu 11:09p		Low
Fri 5:25a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:34a		Low
Thu 4:37p		High
Thu 10:51p		Low
Fri 5:17a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 9:06a		High
Thu 2:44p		Low
Thu 9:14p		High
Fri 3:01a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:03a		High
Thu 10:53a		Low
Thu 5:03p		High
Thu 11:11p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 8:40a		High
Thu 1:51p		Low
Thu 8:48p		High
Fri 2:08a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 5:42a		High
Thu 11:51a		Low
Thu 5:36p		High
Fri 12:10a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:39a		Low
Thu 4:32p		High
Thu 10:57p		Low
Fri 5:26a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 5:02a		High
Thu 11:12a		Low
Thu 4:59p		High
Thu 11:37p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:43a		Low
Thu 4:36p		High
Thu 11:04p		Low
Fri 5:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 5:33a		High
Thu 11:45a		Low
Thu 5:34p		High
Fri 12:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the day. A chance of tstms. Showers likely through the night.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the evening, then becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

