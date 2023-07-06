NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/6
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 81°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|76° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:32am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 5:01a
|High
Thu 11:04a
|Low
Thu 5:09p
|High
Thu 11:21p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:38a
|Low
Thu 4:33p
|High
Thu 10:55p
|Low
Fri 5:13a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:52a
|Low
Thu 4:45p
|High
Thu 11:09p
|Low
Fri 5:25a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:34a
|Low
Thu 4:37p
|High
Thu 10:51p
|Low
Fri 5:17a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 9:06a
|High
Thu 2:44p
|Low
Thu 9:14p
|High
Fri 3:01a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:03a
|High
Thu 10:53a
|Low
Thu 5:03p
|High
Thu 11:11p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 8:40a
|High
Thu 1:51p
|Low
Thu 8:48p
|High
Fri 2:08a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 5:42a
|High
Thu 11:51a
|Low
Thu 5:36p
|High
Fri 12:10a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:39a
|Low
Thu 4:32p
|High
Thu 10:57p
|Low
Fri 5:26a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 5:02a
|High
Thu 11:12a
|Low
Thu 4:59p
|High
Thu 11:37p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:43a
|Low
Thu 4:36p
|High
Thu 11:04p
|Low
Fri 5:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 5:33a
|High
Thu 11:45a
|Low
Thu 5:34p
|High
Fri 12:07a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the day. A chance of tstms. Showers likely through the night.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the evening, then becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.