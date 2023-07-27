NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/27
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING from 11 a.m. until 6 a.m. Friday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107 expected.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 7 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
15 - 29 mph (Gust 33 mph)
13 - 25 knots (Gust 29 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|85° - 96°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:49am - 8:16pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 9:12a
|High
Thu 3:31p
|Low
Thu 10:26p
|High
Fri 3:51a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:36a
|High
Thu 3:05p
|Low
Thu 9:50p
|High
Fri 3:25a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:48a
|High
Thu 3:19p
|Low
Thu 10:02p
|High
Fri 3:39a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:40a
|High
Thu 3:01p
|Low
Thu 9:54p
|High
Fri 3:21a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 6:28a
|Low
Thu 1:17p
|High
Thu 7:11p
|Low
Fri 2:31a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 9:04a
|High
Thu 3:33p
|Low
Thu 10:20p
|High
Fri 3:53a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 5:35a
|Low
Thu 12:51p
|High
Thu 6:18p
|Low
Fri 2:05a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 9:43a
|High
Thu 4:36p
|Low
Thu 10:57p
|High
Fri 4:49a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:37a
|High
Thu 3:19p
|Low
Thu 9:51p
|High
Fri 3:35a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 8:59a
|High
Thu 3:51p
|Low
Thu 10:15p
|High
Fri 3:59a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:54a
|High
Thu 3:29p
|Low
Thu 9:57p
|High
Fri 3:49a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 9:48a
|High
Thu 4:27p
|Low
Thu 10:44p
|High
Fri 4:47a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
REST OF TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds.
THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 7 ft in the afternoon. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the evening, then becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
MON: N winds around 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming SW in the evening, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.