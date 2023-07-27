NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/27

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING from 11 a.m. until 6 a.m. Friday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107 expected.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 7 feet Winds From the Southwest

15 - 29 mph (Gust 33 mph)

13 - 25 knots (Gust 29 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 79°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 85° - 96° Sunrise/Sunset 5:49am - 8:16pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 9:12a High

Thu 3:31p Low

Thu 10:26p High

Fri 3:51a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:36a High

Thu 3:05p Low

Thu 9:50p High

Fri 3:25a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:48a High

Thu 3:19p Low

Thu 10:02p High

Fri 3:39a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:40a High

Thu 3:01p Low

Thu 9:54p High

Fri 3:21a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 6:28a Low

Thu 1:17p High

Thu 7:11p Low

Fri 2:31a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 9:04a High

Thu 3:33p Low

Thu 10:20p High

Fri 3:53a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 5:35a Low

Thu 12:51p High

Thu 6:18p Low

Fri 2:05a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 9:43a High

Thu 4:36p Low

Thu 10:57p High

Fri 4:49a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:37a High

Thu 3:19p Low

Thu 9:51p High

Fri 3:35a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 8:59a High

Thu 3:51p Low

Thu 10:15p High

Fri 3:59a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:54a High

Thu 3:29p Low

Thu 9:57p High

Fri 3:49a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 9:48a High

Thu 4:27p Low

Thu 10:44p High

Fri 4:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

REST OF TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds.

THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 7 ft in the afternoon. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the evening, then becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

MON: N winds around 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming SW in the evening, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

