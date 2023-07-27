NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/27

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING from 11 a.m. until 6 a.m. Friday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107 expected.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 7 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
15 - 29 mph (Gust 33 mph)
13 - 25 knots (Gust 29 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature85° - 96°
Sunrise/Sunset5:49am - 8:16pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 9:12a		High
Thu 3:31p		Low
Thu 10:26p		High
Fri 3:51a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 8:36a		High
Thu 3:05p		Low
Thu 9:50p		High
Fri 3:25a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 8:48a		High
Thu 3:19p		Low
Thu 10:02p		High
Fri 3:39a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 8:40a		High
Thu 3:01p		Low
Thu 9:54p		High
Fri 3:21a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 6:28a		Low
Thu 1:17p		High
Thu 7:11p		Low
Fri 2:31a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 9:04a		High
Thu 3:33p		Low
Thu 10:20p		High
Fri 3:53a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 5:35a		Low
Thu 12:51p		High
Thu 6:18p		Low
Fri 2:05a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 9:43a		High
Thu 4:36p		Low
Thu 10:57p		High
Fri 4:49a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 8:37a		High
Thu 3:19p		Low
Thu 9:51p		High
Fri 3:35a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 8:59a		High
Thu 3:51p		Low
Thu 10:15p		High
Fri 3:59a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 8:54a		High
Thu 3:29p		Low
Thu 9:57p		High
Fri 3:49a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 9:48a		High
Thu 4:27p		Low
Thu 10:44p		High
Fri 4:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

REST OF TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds.

THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 7 ft in the afternoon. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the evening, then becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

MON: N winds around 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming SW in the evening, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

