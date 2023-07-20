NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/20
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southeast
7 - 15 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 85°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:42am - 8:22pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 10:28a
|Low
Thu 4:22p
|High
Thu 10:24p
|Low
Fri 5:00a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:02a
|Low
Thu 3:46p
|High
Thu 9:58p
|Low
Fri 4:24a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:16a
|Low
Thu 3:58p
|High
Thu 10:12p
|Low
Fri 4:36a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:58a
|Low
Thu 3:50p
|High
Thu 9:54p
|Low
Fri 4:28a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:32a
|High
Thu 2:08p
|Low
Thu 8:27p
|High
Fri 2:04a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 10:16a
|Low
Thu 4:09p
|High
Thu 10:17p
|Low
Fri 5:00a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 8:06a
|High
Thu 1:15p
|Low
Thu 8:01p
|High
Fri 1:11a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 5:04a
|High
Thu 11:11a
|Low
Thu 4:49p
|High
Thu 11:18p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:05a
|Low
Thu 3:46p
|High
Thu 10:07p
|Low
Fri 4:39a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 10:32a
|Low
Thu 4:09p
|High
Thu 10:42p
|Low
Fri 5:04a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:04a
|Low
Thu 3:51p
|High
Thu 10:17p
|Low
Fri 4:41a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 5:02a
|High
Thu 11:09a
|Low
Thu 4:52p
|High
Thu 11:18p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
REST OF TONIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.
THU: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon, then becoming S in the evening, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.