NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/20

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southeast
7 - 15 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature78° - 85°
Sunrise/Sunset5:42am - 8:22pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Thu 10:28a		Low
Thu 4:22p		High
Thu 10:24p		Low
Fri 5:00a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 10:02a		Low
Thu 3:46p		High
Thu 9:58p		Low
Fri 4:24a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 10:16a		Low
Thu 3:58p		High
Thu 10:12p		Low
Fri 4:36a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 9:58a		Low
Thu 3:50p		High
Thu 9:54p		Low
Fri 4:28a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 8:32a		High
Thu 2:08p		Low
Thu 8:27p		High
Fri 2:04a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 10:16a		Low
Thu 4:09p		High
Thu 10:17p		Low
Fri 5:00a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 8:06a		High
Thu 1:15p		Low
Thu 8:01p		High
Fri 1:11a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 5:04a		High
Thu 11:11a		Low
Thu 4:49p		High
Thu 11:18p		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 10:05a		Low
Thu 3:46p		High
Thu 10:07p		Low
Fri 4:39a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Thu 10:32a		Low
Thu 4:09p		High
Thu 10:42p		Low
Fri 5:04a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 10:04a		Low
Thu 3:51p		High
Thu 10:17p		Low
Fri 4:41a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 5:02a		High
Thu 11:09a		Low
Thu 4:52p		High
Thu 11:18p		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

THU: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon, then becoming S in the evening, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

