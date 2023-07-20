NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/20

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southeast

7 - 15 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 79°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 78° - 85° Sunrise/Sunset 5:42am - 8:22pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 10:28a Low

Thu 4:22p High

Thu 10:24p Low

Fri 5:00a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:02a Low

Thu 3:46p High

Thu 9:58p Low

Fri 4:24a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:16a Low

Thu 3:58p High

Thu 10:12p Low

Fri 4:36a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:58a Low

Thu 3:50p High

Thu 9:54p Low

Fri 4:28a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:32a High

Thu 2:08p Low

Thu 8:27p High

Fri 2:04a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 10:16a Low

Thu 4:09p High

Thu 10:17p Low

Fri 5:00a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 8:06a High

Thu 1:15p Low

Thu 8:01p High

Fri 1:11a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 5:04a High

Thu 11:11a Low

Thu 4:49p High

Thu 11:18p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:05a Low

Thu 3:46p High

Thu 10:07p Low

Fri 4:39a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 10:32a Low

Thu 4:09p High

Thu 10:42p Low

Fri 5:04a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:04a Low

Thu 3:51p High

Thu 10:17p Low

Fri 4:41a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 5:02a High

Thu 11:09a Low

Thu 4:52p High

Thu 11:18p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

THU: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon, then becoming S in the evening, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Great Jersey Shore Beaches Snubbed On The Top 50 Best Beach Towns List

New Jersey's Beach Etiquette Commandments