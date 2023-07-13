NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/13
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
13 - 24 mph (Gust 29 mph)
11 - 21 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 80°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 92°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:37am - 8:26pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 5:00a
|Low
Thu 11:11a
|High
Thu 5:30p
|Low
Fri 12:10a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:35a
|High
Thu 5:04p
|Low
Thu 11:34p
|High
Fri 5:32a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:47a
|High
Thu 5:18p
|Low
Thu 11:46p
|High
Fri 5:46a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:39a
|High
Thu 5:00p
|Low
Thu 11:38p
|High
Fri 5:28a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 8:40a
|Low
Thu 3:16p
|High
Thu 9:10p
|Low
Fri 4:15a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 11:06a
|High
Thu 5:26p
|Low
Fri 12:11a
|High
Fri 5:53a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 7:47a
|Low
Thu 2:50p
|High
Thu 8:17p
|Low
Fri 3:49a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 5:42a
|Low
Thu 11:33a
|High
Thu 6:19p
|Low
Fri 12:42a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:44a
|High
Thu 5:19p
|Low
Thu 11:53p
|High
Fri 5:43a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 5:09a
|Low
Thu 11:01a
|High
Thu 5:44p
|Low
Fri 12:11a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:06a
|Low
Thu 10:53a
|High
Thu 5:38p
|Low
Fri 12:06a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 5:55a
|Low
Thu 11:43a
|High
Thu 6:25p
|Low
Fri 12:58a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
REST OF TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers.
FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 5 seconds. Showers with tstms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Showers likely. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.