NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/13

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/13

Boardwalk in Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
13 - 24 mph (Gust 29 mph)
11 - 21 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 80°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature78° - 92°
Sunrise/Sunset5:37am - 8:26pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 5:00a		Low
Thu 11:11a		High
Thu 5:30p		Low
Fri 12:10a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:35a		High
Thu 5:04p		Low
Thu 11:34p		High
Fri 5:32a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:47a		High
Thu 5:18p		Low
Thu 11:46p		High
Fri 5:46a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:39a		High
Thu 5:00p		Low
Thu 11:38p		High
Fri 5:28a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 8:40a		Low
Thu 3:16p		High
Thu 9:10p		Low
Fri 4:15a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 11:06a		High
Thu 5:26p		Low
Fri 12:11a		High
Fri 5:53a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 7:47a		Low
Thu 2:50p		High
Thu 8:17p		Low
Fri 3:49a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 5:42a		Low
Thu 11:33a		High
Thu 6:19p		Low
Fri 12:42a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:44a		High
Thu 5:19p		Low
Thu 11:53p		High
Fri 5:43a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 5:09a		Low
Thu 11:01a		High
Thu 5:44p		Low
Fri 12:11a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:06a		Low
Thu 10:53a		High
Thu 5:38p		Low
Fri 12:06a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 5:55a		Low
Thu 11:43a		High
Thu 6:25p		Low
Fri 12:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 5 seconds. Showers with tstms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Showers likely. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots

The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries.

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool. 

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike.

It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules

The Jersey Shore is great, but there's room for change. It's time we end these old beach rules.

How to start your first garden

Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM