NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/13

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the South

13 - 24 mph (Gust 29 mph)

11 - 21 knots (Gust 25 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 80°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 78° - 92° Sunrise/Sunset 5:37am - 8:26pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 5:00a Low

Thu 11:11a High

Thu 5:30p Low

Fri 12:10a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:35a High

Thu 5:04p Low

Thu 11:34p High

Fri 5:32a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:47a High

Thu 5:18p Low

Thu 11:46p High

Fri 5:46a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:39a High

Thu 5:00p Low

Thu 11:38p High

Fri 5:28a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 8:40a Low

Thu 3:16p High

Thu 9:10p Low

Fri 4:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 11:06a High

Thu 5:26p Low

Fri 12:11a High

Fri 5:53a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 7:47a Low

Thu 2:50p High

Thu 8:17p Low

Fri 3:49a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 5:42a Low

Thu 11:33a High

Thu 6:19p Low

Fri 12:42a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:44a High

Thu 5:19p Low

Thu 11:53p High

Fri 5:43a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 5:09a Low

Thu 11:01a High

Thu 5:44p Low

Fri 12:11a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:06a Low

Thu 10:53a High

Thu 5:38p Low

Fri 12:06a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 5:55a Low

Thu 11:43a High

Thu 6:25p Low

Fri 12:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 5 seconds. Showers with tstms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Showers likely. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool.

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike.

It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules The Jersey Shore is great, but there's room for change. It's time we end these old beach rules.