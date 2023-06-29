NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/29
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIPC CURRENTS. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT - Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for
sensitive groups. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 78°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|74° - 83°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:29am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 10:55a
|High
Thu 5:10p
|Low
Thu 11:52p
|High
Fri 5:33a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:19a
|High
Thu 4:44p
|Low
Thu 11:16p
|High
Fri 5:07a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:31a
|High
Thu 4:58p
|Low
Thu 11:28p
|High
Fri 5:21a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:23a
|High
Thu 4:40p
|Low
Thu 11:20p
|High
Fri 5:03a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 8:09a
|Low
Thu 3:00p
|High
Thu 8:50p
|Low
Fri 3:57a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:44a
|High
Thu 5:08p
|Low
Thu 11:46p
|High
Fri 5:28a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 7:16a
|Low
Thu 2:34p
|High
Thu 7:57p
|Low
Fri 3:31a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 5:24a
|Low
Thu 11:18a
|High
Thu 6:07p
|Low
Fri 12:24a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:19a
|High
Thu 4:55p
|Low
Thu 11:22p
|High
Fri 5:10a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 10:37a
|High
Thu 5:23p
|Low
Thu 11:45p
|High
Fri 5:33a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:29a
|High
Thu 5:04p
|Low
Thu 11:29p
|High
Fri 5:22a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 5:23a
|Low
Thu 11:22a
|High
Thu 6:01p
|Low
Fri 12:16a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Hazy until late afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.