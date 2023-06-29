NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/29

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIPC CURRENTS. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT - Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for

sensitive groups. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the South

7 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 68° - 78°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 74° - 83° Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 10:55a High

Thu 5:10p Low

Thu 11:52p High

Fri 5:33a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:19a High

Thu 4:44p Low

Thu 11:16p High

Fri 5:07a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:31a High

Thu 4:58p Low

Thu 11:28p High

Fri 5:21a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:23a High

Thu 4:40p Low

Thu 11:20p High

Fri 5:03a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 8:09a Low

Thu 3:00p High

Thu 8:50p Low

Fri 3:57a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:44a High

Thu 5:08p Low

Thu 11:46p High

Fri 5:28a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 7:16a Low

Thu 2:34p High

Thu 7:57p Low

Fri 3:31a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 5:24a Low

Thu 11:18a High

Thu 6:07p Low

Fri 12:24a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:19a High

Thu 4:55p Low

Thu 11:22p High

Fri 5:10a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 10:37a High

Thu 5:23p Low

Thu 11:45p High

Fri 5:33a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:29a High

Thu 5:04p Low

Thu 11:29p High

Fri 5:22a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 5:23a Low

Thu 11:22a High

Thu 6:01p Low

Fri 12:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Hazy until late afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

