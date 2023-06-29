NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/29

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/29

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIPC CURRENTS. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT - Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for
sensitive groups. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
7 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature68° - 78°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature74° - 83°
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 10:55a		High
Thu 5:10p		Low
Thu 11:52p		High
Fri 5:33a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:19a		High
Thu 4:44p		Low
Thu 11:16p		High
Fri 5:07a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:31a		High
Thu 4:58p		Low
Thu 11:28p		High
Fri 5:21a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:23a		High
Thu 4:40p		Low
Thu 11:20p		High
Fri 5:03a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 8:09a		Low
Thu 3:00p		High
Thu 8:50p		Low
Fri 3:57a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 10:44a		High
Thu 5:08p		Low
Thu 11:46p		High
Fri 5:28a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 7:16a		Low
Thu 2:34p		High
Thu 7:57p		Low
Fri 3:31a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 5:24a		Low
Thu 11:18a		High
Thu 6:07p		Low
Fri 12:24a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:19a		High
Thu 4:55p		Low
Thu 11:22p		High
Fri 5:10a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 10:37a		High
Thu 5:23p		Low
Thu 11:45p		High
Fri 5:33a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:29a		High
Thu 5:04p		Low
Thu 11:29p		High
Fri 5:22a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 5:23a		Low
Thu 11:22a		High
Thu 6:01p		Low
Fri 12:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Hazy until late afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022

We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

Jump on these waterfront NJ Shore home rentals for summer 2022

10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans

Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM