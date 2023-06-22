NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/22

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 4 - 10 feet Winds From the Northeast

14 - 29 mph (Gust 37 mph)

12 - 25 knots (Gust 32 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 76°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 68° - 74° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:30pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 5:31a High

Thu 11:46a Low

Thu 5:23p High

Thu 11:37p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 11:20a Low

Thu 4:47p High

Thu 11:11p Low

Fri 5:33a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:07a High

Thu 11:34a Low

Thu 4:59p High

Thu 11:25p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 11:16a Low

Thu 4:51p High

Thu 11:07p Low

Fri 5:37a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 9:36a High

Thu 3:26p Low

Thu 9:28p High

Fri 3:17a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:36a High

Thu 11:31a Low

Thu 5:14p High

Thu 11:28p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 9:10a High

Thu 2:33p Low

Thu 9:02p High

Fri 2:24a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 6:16a High

Thu 12:24p Low

Thu 5:57p High

Fri 12:27a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:18a High

Thu 11:18a Low

Thu 4:52p High

Thu 11:16p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 5:40a High

Thu 11:39a Low

Thu 5:14p High

Thu 11:48p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:16a High

Thu 11:13a Low

Thu 4:58p High

Thu 11:26p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 6:10a High

Thu 12:18p Low

Thu 6:00p High

Fri 12:25a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 8 to 9 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft in the afternoon. E swell 2 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. Showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

FRI: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds, becoming S at 5 seconds in the afternoon. Showers, mainly in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms through the night. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers through the day. Showers likely through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

