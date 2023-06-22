NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/22
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|4 - 10 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
14 - 29 mph (Gust 37 mph)
12 - 25 knots (Gust 32 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 76°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|68° - 74°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 5:31a
|High
Thu 11:46a
|Low
Thu 5:23p
|High
Thu 11:37p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 11:20a
|Low
Thu 4:47p
|High
Thu 11:11p
|Low
Fri 5:33a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:07a
|High
Thu 11:34a
|Low
Thu 4:59p
|High
Thu 11:25p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 11:16a
|Low
Thu 4:51p
|High
Thu 11:07p
|Low
Fri 5:37a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 9:36a
|High
Thu 3:26p
|Low
Thu 9:28p
|High
Fri 3:17a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:36a
|High
Thu 11:31a
|Low
Thu 5:14p
|High
Thu 11:28p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 9:10a
|High
Thu 2:33p
|Low
Thu 9:02p
|High
Fri 2:24a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 6:16a
|High
Thu 12:24p
|Low
Thu 5:57p
|High
Fri 12:27a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:18a
|High
Thu 11:18a
|Low
Thu 4:52p
|High
Thu 11:16p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 5:40a
|High
Thu 11:39a
|Low
Thu 5:14p
|High
Thu 11:48p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:16a
|High
Thu 11:13a
|Low
Thu 4:58p
|High
Thu 11:26p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 6:10a
|High
Thu 12:18p
|Low
Thu 6:00p
|High
Fri 12:25a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 8 to 9 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft in the afternoon. E swell 2 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. Showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.
FRI: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds, becoming S at 5 seconds in the afternoon. Showers, mainly in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms through the night. A chance of showers after midnight.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers through the day. Showers likely through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.