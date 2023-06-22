NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/22

Spring Lake (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves4 - 10 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
14 - 29 mph (Gust 37 mph)
12 - 25 knots (Gust 32 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 76°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature68° - 74°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:30pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 5:31a		High
Thu 11:46a		Low
Thu 5:23p		High
Thu 11:37p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 11:20a		Low
Thu 4:47p		High
Thu 11:11p		Low
Fri 5:33a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:07a		High
Thu 11:34a		Low
Thu 4:59p		High
Thu 11:25p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 11:16a		Low
Thu 4:51p		High
Thu 11:07p		Low
Fri 5:37a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 9:36a		High
Thu 3:26p		Low
Thu 9:28p		High
Fri 3:17a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:36a		High
Thu 11:31a		Low
Thu 5:14p		High
Thu 11:28p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 9:10a		High
Thu 2:33p		Low
Thu 9:02p		High
Fri 2:24a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 6:16a		High
Thu 12:24p		Low
Thu 5:57p		High
Fri 12:27a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:18a		High
Thu 11:18a		Low
Thu 4:52p		High
Thu 11:16p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 5:40a		High
Thu 11:39a		Low
Thu 5:14p		High
Thu 11:48p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:16a		High
Thu 11:13a		Low
Thu 4:58p		High
Thu 11:26p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 6:10a		High
Thu 12:18p		Low
Thu 6:00p		High
Fri 12:25a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 8 to 9 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft in the afternoon. E swell 2 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. Showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

FRI: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds, becoming S at 5 seconds in the afternoon. Showers, mainly in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms through the night. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers through the day. Showers likely through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

