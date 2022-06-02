NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/2
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Air Temperature
|70° - 82°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
6 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 69°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:28am - 8:21pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 10:44a
|Low
Thu 4:28p
|High
Thu 10:35p
|Low
Fri 5:21a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:18a
|Low
Thu 3:52p
|High
Thu 10:09p
|Low
Fri 4:45a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:32a
|Low
Thu 4:04p
|High
Thu 10:23p
|Low
Fri 4:57a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:14a
|Low
Thu 3:56p
|High
Thu 10:05p
|Low
Fri 4:49a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:48a
|High
Thu 2:24p
|Low
Thu 8:33p
|High
Fri 2:15a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 10:31a
|Low
Thu 4:15p
|High
Thu 10:29p
|Low
Fri 5:21a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 8:22a
|High
Thu 1:31p
|Low
Thu 8:07p
|High
Fri 1:22a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 5:14a
|High
Thu 11:15a
|Low
Thu 4:48p
|High
Thu 11:20p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:14a
|Low
Thu 3:54p
|High
Thu 10:18p
|Low
Fri 5:03a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 10:42a
|Low
Thu 4:12p
|High
Thu 10:53p
|Low
Fri 5:25a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:13a
|Low
Thu 3:57p
|High
Thu 10:27p
|Low
Fri 4:59a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 5:15a
|High
Thu 11:22a
|Low
Thu 5:01p
|High
Thu 11:30p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers early this morning. A chance of tstms early this afternoon, then tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 ft or less. Tstms likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.
SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.