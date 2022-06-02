NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/2

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Air Temperature70° - 82°
WindsFrom the Southeast
6 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature60° - 69°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:28am - 8:21pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Thu 10:44a		Low
Thu 4:28p		High
Thu 10:35p		Low
Fri 5:21a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 10:18a		Low
Thu 3:52p		High
Thu 10:09p		Low
Fri 4:45a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 10:32a		Low
Thu 4:04p		High
Thu 10:23p		Low
Fri 4:57a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 10:14a		Low
Thu 3:56p		High
Thu 10:05p		Low
Fri 4:49a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 8:48a		High
Thu 2:24p		Low
Thu 8:33p		High
Fri 2:15a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 10:31a		Low
Thu 4:15p		High
Thu 10:29p		Low
Fri 5:21a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 8:22a		High
Thu 1:31p		Low
Thu 8:07p		High
Fri 1:22a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 5:14a		High
Thu 11:15a		Low
Thu 4:48p		High
Thu 11:20p		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 10:14a		Low
Thu 3:54p		High
Thu 10:18p		Low
Fri 5:03a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Thu 10:42a		Low
Thu 4:12p		High
Thu 10:53p		Low
Fri 5:25a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 10:13a		Low
Thu 3:57p		High
Thu 10:27p		Low
Fri 4:59a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 5:15a		High
Thu 11:22a		Low
Thu 5:01p		High
Thu 11:30p		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers early this morning. A chance of tstms early this afternoon, then tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 ft or less. Tstms likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

