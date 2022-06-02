NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/2

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Air Temperature 70° - 82° Winds From the Southeast

6 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 60° - 69°

(Normal 62° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:28am - 8:21pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 10:44a Low

Thu 4:28p High

Thu 10:35p Low

Fri 5:21a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:18a Low

Thu 3:52p High

Thu 10:09p Low

Fri 4:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:32a Low

Thu 4:04p High

Thu 10:23p Low

Fri 4:57a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:14a Low

Thu 3:56p High

Thu 10:05p Low

Fri 4:49a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:48a High

Thu 2:24p Low

Thu 8:33p High

Fri 2:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 10:31a Low

Thu 4:15p High

Thu 10:29p Low

Fri 5:21a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 8:22a High

Thu 1:31p Low

Thu 8:07p High

Fri 1:22a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 5:14a High

Thu 11:15a Low

Thu 4:48p High

Thu 11:20p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:14a Low

Thu 3:54p High

Thu 10:18p Low

Fri 5:03a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 10:42a Low

Thu 4:12p High

Thu 10:53p Low

Fri 5:25a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:13a Low

Thu 3:57p High

Thu 10:27p Low

Fri 4:59a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 5:15a High

Thu 11:22a Low

Thu 5:01p High

Thu 11:30p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers early this morning. A chance of tstms early this afternoon, then tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 ft or less. Tstms likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

