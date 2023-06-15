NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/15

Seaside Heights (@beachpatrolseasideheights via Instagram)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
9 - 18 mph (Gust 13 mph)
8 - 16 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 75°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature74° - 83°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:28pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 6:21a		Low
Thu 12:24p		High
Thu 6:45p		Low
Fri 1:18a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:55a		Low
Thu 11:48a		High
Thu 6:19p		Low
Fri 12:42a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:09a		Low
Thu 12:00p		High
Thu 6:33p		Low
Fri 12:54a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:51a		Low
Thu 11:52a		High
Thu 6:15p		Low
Fri 12:46a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 10:01a		Low
Thu 4:29p		High
Thu 10:25p		Low
Fri 5:23a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 6:13a		Low
Thu 12:20p		High
Thu 6:38p		Low
Fri 1:24a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 9:08a		Low
Thu 4:03p		High
Thu 9:32p		Low
Fri 4:57a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 7:01a		Low
Thu 12:51p		High
Thu 7:32p		Low
Fri 1:53a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:03a		Low
Thu 11:59a		High
Thu 6:28p		Low
Fri 1:01a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 6:26a		Low
Thu 12:18p		High
Thu 6:54p		Low
Fri 1:20a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:15a		Low
Thu 12:07p		High
Thu 6:42p		Low
Fri 1:11a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 7:13a		Low
Thu 1:00p		High
Thu 7:38p		Low
Fri 2:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

SAT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

