NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/15
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
9 - 18 mph (Gust 13 mph)
8 - 16 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 75°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|74° - 83°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 6:21a
|Low
Thu 12:24p
|High
Thu 6:45p
|Low
Fri 1:18a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:55a
|Low
Thu 11:48a
|High
Thu 6:19p
|Low
Fri 12:42a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:09a
|Low
Thu 12:00p
|High
Thu 6:33p
|Low
Fri 12:54a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:51a
|Low
Thu 11:52a
|High
Thu 6:15p
|Low
Fri 12:46a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 10:01a
|Low
Thu 4:29p
|High
Thu 10:25p
|Low
Fri 5:23a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 6:13a
|Low
Thu 12:20p
|High
Thu 6:38p
|Low
Fri 1:24a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 9:08a
|Low
Thu 4:03p
|High
Thu 9:32p
|Low
Fri 4:57a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 7:01a
|Low
Thu 12:51p
|High
Thu 7:32p
|Low
Fri 1:53a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:03a
|Low
Thu 11:59a
|High
Thu 6:28p
|Low
Fri 1:01a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 6:26a
|Low
Thu 12:18p
|High
Thu 6:54p
|Low
Fri 1:20a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:15a
|Low
Thu 12:07p
|High
Thu 6:42p
|Low
Fri 1:11a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 7:13a
|Low
Thu 1:00p
|High
Thu 7:38p
|Low
Fri 2:05a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight.
SAT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.