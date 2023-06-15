NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/15

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

9 - 18 mph (Gust 13 mph)

8 - 16 knots (Gust 11 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 75°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 74° - 83° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:28pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 6:21a Low

Thu 12:24p High

Thu 6:45p Low

Fri 1:18a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:55a Low

Thu 11:48a High

Thu 6:19p Low

Fri 12:42a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:09a Low

Thu 12:00p High

Thu 6:33p Low

Fri 12:54a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:51a Low

Thu 11:52a High

Thu 6:15p Low

Fri 12:46a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 10:01a Low

Thu 4:29p High

Thu 10:25p Low

Fri 5:23a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 6:13a Low

Thu 12:20p High

Thu 6:38p Low

Fri 1:24a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 9:08a Low

Thu 4:03p High

Thu 9:32p Low

Fri 4:57a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 7:01a Low

Thu 12:51p High

Thu 7:32p Low

Fri 1:53a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:03a Low

Thu 11:59a High

Thu 6:28p Low

Fri 1:01a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 6:26a Low

Thu 12:18p High

Thu 6:54p Low

Fri 1:20a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:15a Low

Thu 12:07p High

Thu 6:42p Low

Fri 1:11a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 7:13a Low

Thu 1:00p High

Thu 7:38p Low

Fri 2:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

SAT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated Locals talk about local summer, but is it really worth the hype? Here's why you should reconsider that late season trip and wait until summer returns next year.

The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank What is the Sunflow beach chair? How much does it cost? What is so special about it? Let's find out: