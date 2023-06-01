NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/1

North Wildwood (Mayor Patrick Rosenello)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
6 - 14 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature66° - 81°
Sunrise/Sunset5:28am - 8:20pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 6:12a		Low
Thu 12:23p		High
Thu 6:40p		Low
Fri 1:10a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:46a		Low
Thu 11:47a		High
Thu 6:14p		Low
Fri 12:34a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:00a		Low
Thu 11:59a		High
Thu 6:28p		Low
Fri 12:46a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:42a		Low
Thu 11:51a		High
Thu 6:10p		Low
Fri 12:38a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 9:52a		Low
Thu 4:28p		High
Thu 10:20p		Low
Fri 5:15a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 6:03a		Low
Thu 12:15p		High
Thu 6:32p		Low
Fri 1:10a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 8:59a		Low
Thu 4:02p		High
Thu 9:27p		Low
Fri 4:49a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 6:58a		Low
Thu 12:49p		High
Thu 7:30p		Low
Fri 1:46a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:48a		Low
Thu 11:51a		High
Thu 6:17p		Low
Fri 12:43a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 6:13a		Low
Thu 12:11p		High
Thu 6:48p		Low
Fri 1:07a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:58a		Low
Thu 11:58a		High
Thu 6:24p		Low
Fri 12:50a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 6:58a		Low
Thu 12:53p		High
Thu 7:27p		Low
Fri 1:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning, then hazy with patchy fog late this morning and early afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. NE swell 3 to 6 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: NE winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W in the evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

