NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/1

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

6 - 14 mph (Gust 15 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 73°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 66° - 81° Sunrise/Sunset 5:28am - 8:20pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 6:12a Low

Thu 12:23p High

Thu 6:40p Low

Fri 1:10a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:46a Low

Thu 11:47a High

Thu 6:14p Low

Fri 12:34a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:00a Low

Thu 11:59a High

Thu 6:28p Low

Fri 12:46a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:42a Low

Thu 11:51a High

Thu 6:10p Low

Fri 12:38a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 9:52a Low

Thu 4:28p High

Thu 10:20p Low

Fri 5:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 6:03a Low

Thu 12:15p High

Thu 6:32p Low

Fri 1:10a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 8:59a Low

Thu 4:02p High

Thu 9:27p Low

Fri 4:49a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 6:58a Low

Thu 12:49p High

Thu 7:30p Low

Fri 1:46a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:48a Low

Thu 11:51a High

Thu 6:17p Low

Fri 12:43a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 6:13a Low

Thu 12:11p High

Thu 6:48p Low

Fri 1:07a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:58a Low

Thu 11:58a High

Thu 6:24p Low

Fri 12:50a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 6:58a Low

Thu 12:53p High

Thu 7:27p Low

Fri 1:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning, then hazy with patchy fog late this morning and early afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. NE swell 3 to 6 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: NE winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W in the evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

