NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/1
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 14 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|66° - 81°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:28am - 8:20pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 6:12a
|Low
Thu 12:23p
|High
Thu 6:40p
|Low
Fri 1:10a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:46a
|Low
Thu 11:47a
|High
Thu 6:14p
|Low
Fri 12:34a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:00a
|Low
Thu 11:59a
|High
Thu 6:28p
|Low
Fri 12:46a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:42a
|Low
Thu 11:51a
|High
Thu 6:10p
|Low
Fri 12:38a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 9:52a
|Low
Thu 4:28p
|High
Thu 10:20p
|Low
Fri 5:15a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 6:03a
|Low
Thu 12:15p
|High
Thu 6:32p
|Low
Fri 1:10a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 8:59a
|Low
Thu 4:02p
|High
Thu 9:27p
|Low
Fri 4:49a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 6:58a
|Low
Thu 12:49p
|High
Thu 7:30p
|Low
Fri 1:46a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:48a
|Low
Thu 11:51a
|High
Thu 6:17p
|Low
Fri 12:43a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 6:13a
|Low
Thu 12:11p
|High
Thu 6:48p
|Low
Fri 1:07a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:58a
|Low
Thu 11:58a
|High
Thu 6:24p
|Low
Fri 12:50a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 6:58a
|Low
Thu 12:53p
|High
Thu 7:27p
|Low
Fri 1:40a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning, then hazy with patchy fog late this morning and early afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. NE swell 3 to 6 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
SUN: NE winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W in the evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.