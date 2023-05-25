NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 5/25
Advisories
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Friday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 6 feet
|Winds
|From the North
11 - 26 mph (Gust 35 mph)
10 - 23 knots (Gust 30 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 71°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|61° - 67°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:32am - 8:14pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 6:44a
|High
Thu 1:09p
|Low
Thu 6:36p
|High
Fri 1:02a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:08a
|High
Thu 12:43p
|Low
Thu 6:00p
|High
Fri 12:36a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:20a
|High
Thu 12:57p
|Low
Thu 6:12p
|High
Fri 12:50a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:12a
|High
Thu 12:39p
|Low
Thu 6:04p
|High
Fri 12:32a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:49a
|High
Thu 4:49p
|Low
Thu 10:41p
|High
Fri 4:42a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 6:55a
|High
Thu 12:53p
|Low
Thu 6:36p
|High
Fri 12:49a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 10:23a
|High
Thu 3:56p
|Low
Thu 10:15p
|High
Fri 3:49a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 7:34a
|High
Thu 1:42p
|Low
Thu 7:17p
|High
Fri 1:46a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:39a
|High
Thu 12:37p
|Low
Thu 6:14p
|High
Fri 12:35a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 6:57a
|High
Thu 12:50p
|Low
Thu 6:32p
|High
Fri 1:02a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:38a
|High
Thu 12:33p
|Low
Thu 6:21p
|High
Fri 12:46a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 7:26a
|High
Thu 1:35p
|Low
Thu 7:19p
|High
Fri 1:43a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON
TODAY: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late this morning, then diminishing to 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, becoming E late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. NE swell 3 to 6 ft at 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers through the night.
Plan Your Trip
