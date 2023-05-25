NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 5/25

Red flag in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Friday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 6 feet
WindsFrom the North
11 - 26 mph (Gust 35 mph)
10 - 23 knots (Gust 30 knots)
Ocean Temperature59° - 71°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature61° - 67°
Sunrise/Sunset5:32am - 8:14pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 6:44a		High
Thu 1:09p		Low
Thu 6:36p		High
Fri 1:02a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:08a		High
Thu 12:43p		Low
Thu 6:00p		High
Fri 12:36a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:20a		High
Thu 12:57p		Low
Thu 6:12p		High
Fri 12:50a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:12a		High
Thu 12:39p		Low
Thu 6:04p		High
Fri 12:32a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 10:49a		High
Thu 4:49p		Low
Thu 10:41p		High
Fri 4:42a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 6:55a		High
Thu 12:53p		Low
Thu 6:36p		High
Fri 12:49a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 10:23a		High
Thu 3:56p		Low
Thu 10:15p		High
Fri 3:49a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 7:34a		High
Thu 1:42p		Low
Thu 7:17p		High
Fri 1:46a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:39a		High
Thu 12:37p		Low
Thu 6:14p		High
Fri 12:35a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 6:57a		High
Thu 12:50p		Low
Thu 6:32p		High
Fri 1:02a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:38a		High
Thu 12:33p		Low
Thu 6:21p		High
Fri 12:46a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 7:26a		High
Thu 1:35p		Low
Thu 7:19p		High
Fri 1:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late this morning, then diminishing to 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, becoming E late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. NE swell 3 to 6 ft at 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers through the night.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

