NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 5/25

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Friday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 6 feet Winds From the North

11 - 26 mph (Gust 35 mph)

10 - 23 knots (Gust 30 knots) Ocean Temperature 59° - 71°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 61° - 67° Sunrise/Sunset 5:32am - 8:14pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 6:44a High

Thu 1:09p Low

Thu 6:36p High

Fri 1:02a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:08a High

Thu 12:43p Low

Thu 6:00p High

Fri 12:36a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:20a High

Thu 12:57p Low

Thu 6:12p High

Fri 12:50a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:12a High

Thu 12:39p Low

Thu 6:04p High

Fri 12:32a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:49a High

Thu 4:49p Low

Thu 10:41p High

Fri 4:42a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:55a High

Thu 12:53p Low

Thu 6:36p High

Fri 12:49a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 10:23a High

Thu 3:56p Low

Thu 10:15p High

Fri 3:49a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 7:34a High

Thu 1:42p Low

Thu 7:17p High

Fri 1:46a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:39a High

Thu 12:37p Low

Thu 6:14p High

Fri 12:35a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 6:57a High

Thu 12:50p Low

Thu 6:32p High

Fri 1:02a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:38a High

Thu 12:33p Low

Thu 6:21p High

Fri 12:46a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 7:26a High

Thu 1:35p Low

Thu 7:19p High

Fri 1:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late this morning, then diminishing to 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, becoming E late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. NE swell 3 to 6 ft at 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers through the night.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

