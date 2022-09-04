NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/4

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

7 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 78° - 86°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 78° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 6:26am - 7:26pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 8:23a High

Sun 2:46p Low

Sun 9:44p High

Mon 3:19a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:47a High

Sun 2:20p Low

Sun 9:08p High

Mon 2:53a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:59a High

Sun 2:34p Low

Sun 9:20p High

Mon 3:07a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:51a High

Sun 2:16p Low

Sun 9:12p High

Mon 2:49a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 5:51a Low

Sun 12:28p High

Sun 6:26p Low

Mon 1:49a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 8:20a High

Sun 2:42p Low

Sun 9:39p High

Mon 3:17a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 12:02p High

Sun 5:33p Low

Mon 1:23a High

Mon 6:06a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 8:50a High

Sun 3:34p Low

Sun 10:07p High

Mon 4:05a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:51a High

Sun 2:29p Low

Sun 9:08p High

Mon 2:58a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 8:12a High

Sun 3:04p Low

Sun 9:34p High

Mon 3:24a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:01a High

Sun 2:36p Low

Sun 9:14p High

Mon 3:09a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 8:56a High

Sun 3:37p Low

Sun 9:58p High

Mon 4:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells, becoming E around 2 ft at 10 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

