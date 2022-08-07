NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/7

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the Southwest

12 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)

11 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 80° - 93° Sunrise/Sunset 5:59am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 9:56a High

Sun 4:08p Low

Sun 11:03p High

Mon 4:39a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:20a High

Sun 3:42p Low

Sun 10:27p High

Mon 4:13a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:32a High

Sun 3:56p Low

Sun 10:39p High

Mon 4:27a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:24a High

Sun 3:38p Low

Sun 10:31p High

Mon 4:09a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 7:08a Low

Sun 2:01p High

Sun 7:48p Low

Mon 3:08a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:44a High

Sun 4:08p Low

Sun 10:57p High

Mon 4:37a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 6:15a Low

Sun 1:35p High

Sun 6:55p Low

Mon 2:42a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 10:12a High

Sun 4:57p Low

Sun 11:27p High

Mon 5:25a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:15a High

Sun 3:55p Low

Sun 10:29p High

Mon 4:18a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 9:36a High

Sun 4:28p Low

Sun 10:54p High

Mon 4:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:25a High

Sun 4:06p Low

Sun 10:37p High

Mon 4:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 10:18a High

Sun 5:01p Low

Sun 11:20p High

Mon 5:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Showers and tstms likely through the night.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated Locals talk about local summer, but is it really worth the hype? Here's why you should reconsider that late season trip and wait until summer returns next year.