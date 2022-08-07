NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/7
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
12 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 93°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:59am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 9:56a
|High
Sun 4:08p
|Low
Sun 11:03p
|High
Mon 4:39a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:20a
|High
Sun 3:42p
|Low
Sun 10:27p
|High
Mon 4:13a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:32a
|High
Sun 3:56p
|Low
Sun 10:39p
|High
Mon 4:27a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:24a
|High
Sun 3:38p
|Low
Sun 10:31p
|High
Mon 4:09a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 7:08a
|Low
Sun 2:01p
|High
Sun 7:48p
|Low
Mon 3:08a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:44a
|High
Sun 4:08p
|Low
Sun 10:57p
|High
Mon 4:37a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 6:15a
|Low
Sun 1:35p
|High
Sun 6:55p
|Low
Mon 2:42a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 10:12a
|High
Sun 4:57p
|Low
Sun 11:27p
|High
Mon 5:25a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:15a
|High
Sun 3:55p
|Low
Sun 10:29p
|High
Mon 4:18a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 9:36a
|High
Sun 4:28p
|Low
Sun 10:54p
|High
Mon 4:44a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:25a
|High
Sun 4:06p
|Low
Sun 10:37p
|High
Mon 4:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 10:18a
|High
Sun 5:01p
|Low
Sun 11:20p
|High
Mon 5:28a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Showers and tstms likely through the night.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
