NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/6

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/6

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
9 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature76° - 85°
Sunrise/Sunset5:58am - 8:06pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 6:10a		High
Sun 12:33p		Low
Sun 6:43p		High
Mon 12:51a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:34a		High
Sun 12:07p		Low
Sun 6:07p		High
Mon 12:25a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:46a		High
Sun 12:21p		Low
Sun 6:19p		High
Mon 12:39a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:38a		High
Sun 12:03p		Low
Sun 6:11p		High
Mon 12:21a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 10:15a		High
Sun 4:13p		Low
Sun 10:48p		High
Mon 4:31a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 6:16a		High
Sun 12:22p		Low
Sun 6:47p		High
Mon 12:41a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 9:49a		High
Sun 3:20p		Low
Sun 10:22p		High
Mon 3:38a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 6:50a		High
Sun 1:16p		Low
Sun 7:19p		High
Mon 1:30a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:48a		High
Sun 12:05p		Low
Sun 6:19p		High
Mon 12:25a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 6:12a		High
Sun 12:34p		Low
Sun 6:41p		High
Mon 12:53a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:53a		High
Sun 12:11p		Low
Sun 6:22p		High
Mon 12:29a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 6:48a		High
Sun 1:11p		Low
Sun 7:18p		High
Mon 1:33a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E early this afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms and showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely. Tstms likely, mainly in the evening.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

WED: W winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots

The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries.

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool. 

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike.

Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer

10 reasons why you might want to rethink that visit...
Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM