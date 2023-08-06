NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/6
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|76° - 85°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:58am - 8:06pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 6:10a
|High
Sun 12:33p
|Low
Sun 6:43p
|High
Mon 12:51a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:34a
|High
Sun 12:07p
|Low
Sun 6:07p
|High
Mon 12:25a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:46a
|High
Sun 12:21p
|Low
Sun 6:19p
|High
Mon 12:39a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:38a
|High
Sun 12:03p
|Low
Sun 6:11p
|High
Mon 12:21a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 10:15a
|High
Sun 4:13p
|Low
Sun 10:48p
|High
Mon 4:31a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:16a
|High
Sun 12:22p
|Low
Sun 6:47p
|High
Mon 12:41a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 9:49a
|High
Sun 3:20p
|Low
Sun 10:22p
|High
Mon 3:38a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 6:50a
|High
Sun 1:16p
|Low
Sun 7:19p
|High
Mon 1:30a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:48a
|High
Sun 12:05p
|Low
Sun 6:19p
|High
Mon 12:25a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 6:12a
|High
Sun 12:34p
|Low
Sun 6:41p
|High
Mon 12:53a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:53a
|High
Sun 12:11p
|Low
Sun 6:22p
|High
Mon 12:29a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 6:48a
|High
Sun 1:11p
|Low
Sun 7:18p
|High
Mon 1:33a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E early this afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms and showers in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely. Tstms likely, mainly in the evening.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
WED: W winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.