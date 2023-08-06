NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/6

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

9 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 77°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 76° - 85° Sunrise/Sunset 5:58am - 8:06pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 6:10a High

Sun 12:33p Low

Sun 6:43p High

Mon 12:51a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:34a High

Sun 12:07p Low

Sun 6:07p High

Mon 12:25a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:46a High

Sun 12:21p Low

Sun 6:19p High

Mon 12:39a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:38a High

Sun 12:03p Low

Sun 6:11p High

Mon 12:21a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 10:15a High

Sun 4:13p Low

Sun 10:48p High

Mon 4:31a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:16a High

Sun 12:22p Low

Sun 6:47p High

Mon 12:41a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 9:49a High

Sun 3:20p Low

Sun 10:22p High

Mon 3:38a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 6:50a High

Sun 1:16p Low

Sun 7:19p High

Mon 1:30a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:48a High

Sun 12:05p Low

Sun 6:19p High

Mon 12:25a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 6:12a High

Sun 12:34p Low

Sun 6:41p High

Mon 12:53a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:53a High

Sun 12:11p Low

Sun 6:22p High

Mon 12:29a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 6:48a High

Sun 1:11p Low

Sun 7:18p High

Mon 1:33a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E early this afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms and showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely. Tstms likely, mainly in the evening.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

WED: W winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

