NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/28

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the East

10 - 16 mph (Gust 16 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 78° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 77° - 83° Sunrise/Sunset 6:19am - 7:37pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 9:18a Low

Sun 3:27p High

Sun 9:19p Low

Mon 3:55a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:52a Low

Sun 2:51p High

Sun 8:53p Low

Mon 3:19a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:06a Low

Sun 3:03p High

Sun 9:07p Low

Mon 3:31a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:48a Low

Sun 2:55p High

Sun 8:49p Low

Mon 3:23a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:26a High

Sun 12:58p Low

Sun 7:32p High

Mon 12:59a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 9:07a Low

Sun 3:14p High

Sun 9:12p Low

Mon 3:50a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 7:00a High

Sun 12:05p Low

Sun 7:06p High

Mon 12:06a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 9:57a Low

Sun 3:45p High

Sun 10:04p Low

Mon 4:24a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:56a Low

Sun 2:49p High

Sun 9:03p Low

Mon 3:24a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 9:28a Low

Sun 3:14p High

Sun 9:41p Low

Mon 3:50a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:56a Low

Sun 2:57p High

Sun 9:13p Low

Mon 3:28a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 10:02a Low

Sun 3:52p High

Sun 10:16p Low

Mon 4:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Scattered showers with isolated tstms this morning, then isolated showers early this afternoon. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

