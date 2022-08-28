NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/28

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the East
10 - 16 mph (Gust 16 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature78° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature77° - 83°
Sunrise/Sunset6:19am - 7:37pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 9:18a		Low
Sun 3:27p		High
Sun 9:19p		Low
Mon 3:55a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:52a		Low
Sun 2:51p		High
Sun 8:53p		Low
Mon 3:19a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:06a		Low
Sun 3:03p		High
Sun 9:07p		Low
Mon 3:31a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:48a		Low
Sun 2:55p		High
Sun 8:49p		Low
Mon 3:23a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 7:26a		High
Sun 12:58p		Low
Sun 7:32p		High
Mon 12:59a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 9:07a		Low
Sun 3:14p		High
Sun 9:12p		Low
Mon 3:50a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 7:00a		High
Sun 12:05p		Low
Sun 7:06p		High
Mon 12:06a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 9:57a		Low
Sun 3:45p		High
Sun 10:04p		Low
Mon 4:24a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:56a		Low
Sun 2:49p		High
Sun 9:03p		Low
Mon 3:24a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 9:28a		Low
Sun 3:14p		High
Sun 9:41p		Low
Mon 3:50a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:56a		Low
Sun 2:57p		High
Sun 9:13p		Low
Mon 3:28a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 10:02a		Low
Sun 3:52p		High
Sun 10:16p		Low
Mon 4:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Scattered showers with isolated tstms this morning, then isolated showers early this afternoon. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

